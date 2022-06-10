ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit.Ed: Celebrate World Gin Day With These Great Cocktails From Hendrick’s Gin

By D.L. Chandler
 4 days ago

Source: andresr / Getty

G in is perhaps one of the most polarizing spirits on the market. You either love it or hate it, but when approached properly, few spirits are as versatile. For World Gin Day, famed distillery Hendrick’s Gin has a few cocktail recipes and limited-edition bottle offerings to help you celebrate.

World Gin Day Is Upon Us

Breaking the usual rule and speaking as myself, I’ve shared on the Spirit.Ed column in times past that Hendrick’s Gin was my first experience with the spirit. I’ve since jumped around the category to other brands but there is something comforting about going with an old favorite. Of course, I’ve fought tooth and nail to get folks on board with gin and I’ve had measurable success. A Gimlet, Negroni, or Gin & Tonic are safe bets to get folks into the gin game, but Hendrick’s is upping the ante with the selections below.

Yuzu Unusual

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vb1qp_0g76eNHt00

Source: Hendrick’s Gin / Hendrick’s Gin


Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Erik Andersson
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin
½ parts Aperol
Top with Yuzu Soda
1 tiny pinch of sea salt
Cucumber & Lime wheels to garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with a cucumber & lime wheels and serve.

Unusual Frosé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RR3N_0g76eNHt00

Source: Hendrick’s Gin / Hendrick’s Gin

Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Mattias Horseman
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin
1 ½ parts Simple Syrup
¾ parts Fresh Lime Juice
4 parts Rose Wine
5 Dashes Reagans Bitters
5 Dashes Peychaud’s Bitters
Lime Zest & Cucumber slices to garnish

Method: Add all liquid ingredients to a blender with 2 cups of ice. Blend until smooth and pour into goblet. Garnish & enjoy.

Breeze of the Seven Seas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvFzJ_0g76eNHt00

Source: Hendrick’s Gin / Hendrick’s Gin

Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Erik Andersson
Ingredients:
2 parts Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA Gin
1 part Grapefruit Juice
1 part Pomegranate Juice
Top off with Club Soda
Lime Wheel to Garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.

Bayside Sparkling Sangria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12z9rb_0g76eNHt00

Source: Hendrick’s Gin / Hendrick’s Gin


Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Vance Henderson
Ingredients (Serves 10):
8 parts Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA Gin
4 parts Fresh Lemon Juice
8 parts Pineapple Juice
8 parts Falernum
1 Bottle Sparkling Wine
1 Apple Chopped

Method: In a pitcher, combine liquid ingredients, chopped apple, and orange slices. Served chilled in wine glasses over ice and garnish with an orange slice and fresh bay leaf.

You may have noticed the NEPTUNIA offering in the recipes above. That expression is part of the Cabinet of Curiosities, which also includes the LUNAR expression. What’s great about NEPTUNIA is that it uses botanicals derived from the  Scottish coastline and all sales go towards Project Seagrass .

As always, sip safely and surely!

Photo: Getty

Cassius

Cassius

