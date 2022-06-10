Start dates announced for Stanley Cup Finals

The Stanley Cup Finals will start either June 15 or 18 at Ball Arena.

The Colorado Avalanche await the winner of the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference Finals series 3-2 heading into Saturday's Game 6. Should Tampa Bay win in six games, the finals would start Wednesday in Denver, according to an NHL release. If the series goes to a seventh game, the finals will start the June 18.

All Stanley Cup Finals games will start at 6 p.m.