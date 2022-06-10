ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

SMAAUW awards scholarships to local women

Franklin News Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smith Mountain branch of the American Association of University Women held its spring branch meeting on May 21 at The Waterfront Country Club. President Betsy DeWeese called the meeting and welcomed several new members. The group celebrated two $4,000 college scholarship recipients for 2022: Tomi...

thefranklinnewspost.com

WSLS

Central Virginia Community College offers new CDL program

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new program at Central Virginia Community College is steering students into the workforce while helping to fill a shortage impacting people nationwide. With a year left at Liberty University, Nick Buszko is on the job hunt. By enrolling in CVCC’s CDL course, he went from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Youth cheer clinic is set for July

The 2022 Franklin County High School Eagle Youth Cheerleading Clinic is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the high school. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day. Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Radford Photo Club announces May photo contest winners

Rebecca Harris of Radford won the open category and tied for first with Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg in the theme. category in the Radford Photo Club’s May photo contest. The photo challenge was Kindness. Harris’ photo showed Melinda Dunford of Radford helping her grandmother, Edith Harless of Radford, with...
RADFORD, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Carrington named Big of the Year

Curtis Carrington was named the Big of the Year for the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Danville Area. Carrington joined the organization in 2010 after hearing about the program through an announcement from his pastor at his church. Carrington’s first match with the agency was with the school-based program,...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

New hospital in Patrick County starts hiring

Foresight Health Services, the new health care provider that took over the property of the former Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County, announced Monday that the company has formally launched its website and has begun accepting applications for the new critical access facility it plans to open by the end of a year.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Private Special Education Day School to Open

The Hughes Educational Center, Christiansburg Campus, is pleased to announce the opening of our private special education school on August 17, 2022. The school will serve children and adolescents struggling with mental health disorders including Autism and Intellectual Disabilities. A ribbon cutting event will take place August 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EST. All members of the media are welcome to attend the event.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Home manufactured in Rocky Mount included in 'Homes on the Hill'

WASHINGTON — A home manufactured in Rocky Mount was featured during the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Homes on the Hill” advocacy initiative last week. Fleetwood Homes transported its Pegasus model, a two-bedroom and two-bathroom 1,035-square-foot home, 260 miles northeast to the National Mall to participate in the event hosted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The event, which ran from June 7 to 12, showcased the value of manufactured homes that meet HUD code requirements to policymakers, affordable housing supporters, the media and consumers. The inaugural event was in 2019, but was subsequently canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, roughly 3,000 members of the public and 100 policymakers toured the Pegasus.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Making business connections with BNI

Local businesses are invited to check out the Danville Founders Chapter of Business Network International. BNI is made up of southern Virginia businesses that vow to provide the quality of services at the prices that have been quoted. Members become centers of influence for their clients and customers and operate with a Givers Gain mantra. The mission is to help members increase their business through a structured, positive and professional referral program that promotes long-term quality relationships. Interested businesses may find more information at www.bni.com. Pictured bottom row left to right: Sylvia Josey, David Hobson, Rachel Nanney, Jenny Spitzer, Dagmar Morris, Scott Waller and Robert Haley.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke John Doe identified, LEAP expansion and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A press conference will be streamed live on Colorado’s Park County Coroner’s Office Facebook page, where officials plan to identify a John Doe they believe is a Roanoke man. This is in connection to human remains that were found by hikers while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness. The conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Fairplay, Colorado.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia sells National Guard Armory to Martinsville for $1, Bird Scooters approved for city limits

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mayor Kathy Lawson and Martinsville City Council members accepted ownership of the National Guard Armory from the Commonwealth of Virginia on behalf of the city of Martinsville Tuesday. The building has been empty for nearly two and a half years on Commonwealth Boulevard. With new city ownership, council members can decide the best way to use the building and surrounding lot.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Animal Hospital expanding to new facility

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - An animal hospital in one of our hometowns is expanding. You may see some construction going on behind Salem Animal Hospital. The veterinary practice is going to build a brand new facility right next to the current building. It will include a larger ICU ward, seven...
SALEM, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for June 14

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. Barbara Cannaday Barbara Elizabeth Amos Brown Cannaday of Burnt Chimney, was born in Franklin County, on February 1, 1935, and departed into h…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Furry Friends

Link is a 3-year-old, 21-pound little guy who has come a long way since he came to the adoption center. He is still learning how to be polite around other dogs when it comes to toys and food. He really would prefer a fenced yard instead of walking on a leash. He also isn’t a fan of riding in the car but he is an expert cuddler and loves to snuggle with people. Link is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Handsome Braylon is just 3 months old and is as spunky as they come. He and his siblings are hanging out at the condos at Petsmart at Valley View and are hoping to meet their forever family there. Braylon gets along with his siblings and would love to be adopted with one of them so they can keep each other company. Braylon is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Businesses prepare for what could be another busy year at SML

Vacationers are starting to make their way back to Smith Mountain Lake in recent weeks. After two years of record crowds, lake-area businesses are wondering what to expect this summer. Several businesses reported their biggest profits in 2020 and 2021 as many tourists visited for the first time. Reservations skyrocketed...

