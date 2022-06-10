The Quarry Bad Ending Guide: How To Kill All Characters

Check out the first 11 minutes of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, where we fight the Foot Clan and take on Rocksteady and Bebop. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no strangers to being put into great arcade beat 'em ups and the latest one from DotEmu is no exception. This time not only are Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Rafael all coming back but they brought some friends with them as well! Aside from the turtles players can finally play as their wise teacher and father figure Master Splinter, their best friend and occasional pizza supplier April O'Niel, and also fan favorite Casey Jones who brings his all of his favorite, even iconic sports equipment along with him to keep back any villains who are unfortunate enough to find themselves on the business end of his hockey stick. All of these characters return with classing moves and throws and even have some new ones to make sure the beat downs stay fresh.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO