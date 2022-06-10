The Quarry Bad Ending Guide: How To Kill All Characters
By James Carr
Gamespot
4 days ago
The Quarry is the latest interactive horror game from Supermassive Games. This time a group of camp counselors get to party after the campers have gone home, but something sinister is lurking. As you make choices in The Quarry, it affects the story of each character and if they live or...
Ebb Software's first-person adventure game Scorn now has an official release date. Revealed today during the Xbox/Bethesda Not-E3 briefing, Scorn will debut on October 21, 2022. The game was previously confirmed for launch in October, but now we have an official date. Microsoft also confirmed that Scorn will launch day...
Bizzarosaur has invaded Supersaur’s home village, and now the super-powered sauropod must defend his home and the humans who have raised him since his arrival on Earth. But will he be strong enough to defeat this strange foe, or will he need the help of Wonderdon and Batsaur, who are both converging on his location?
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is being turned into a game. That much we already knew. But what we didn't know until today were things like what it would look like or how much it would pull from the various movies it's based on. Though you may have caught the game's new trailer on the virtual stage on the second day of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase today, this extended red-band edition of the trailer gives us a better look at how the game may strive for authenticity with regard to its source material--and yeah, by that we mean it's going to be gory.
As part of Netflix's plans to create a Squid Game universe, the company has announced a reality competition series in which 456 people will compete for a prize of $4.56 million. Contestants will take part in a series of games inspired by the show, and like the series, competitors will...
The latest episode of Apex Legends' Stories from the Outlands series, "Family Business," premiered via the game's official YouTube channel today. Centered on Lifeline, the episode depicts a young Ajay's rebellious escape from her parents' high-maintenance, heavily armed lifestyle, along with the friends she made--and lost--along the way. The episode...
Focus Home Interactive announced that it will be showcasing a live stream for A Plague Tale: Requiem on June 23 at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET. New gameplay footage will be premiered there and the game's release date will be revealed. The game follows Amicia de Rune and her...
Not going to lie the bad frame rate and empty world doesn't really scream "impressive" to me. It also doesn't help that Todd mentioned that there are "over 1000 worlds to explore" which basically tel...
Dying Light 2 kicks off its five-year plan of post-launch support today, June 14, with In The Footsteps of a Nightrunner, the first live event that reshapes the in-game economy and rewards track in a daily, weekly, and seasonal context. In this new story chapter, you can earn exclusive items and weapons while taking on new challenges meant to give Dying Light 2 players something new to do every day. Here's everything you need to know about the new Dying Light 2 seasonal event, including how to start it and how to finish it--plus all that sweaty running for your life in between.
Upgrades for numerous Resident Evil games went live after Capcom's Showcase this week, but players are quickly finding out that it comes with the concession of not being able to choose lower quality settings anymore. Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 all received big visual upgrades...
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is fueled by the power of nostalgia and (presumably) dozens upon dozens of slices of New York pizza. 1992's Turtles in Time is one of the most beloved Super Nintendo games of all time, arriving at a time when the Heroes in a Half-Shell were at the peak of their popularity. It's clear that the beat-'em-up connoisseurs at developer Tribute Games have a deep reverence for both that game and the Turtles of the late '80s and early '90s, because Shredder's Revenge is essentially a sequel 30 years in the making. It faithfully re-captures what made Turtles in Time such a cherished brawler, all while introducing a few new ideas to freshen up the classic 16-bit gameplay for a modern audience.
A new era for Capcom's iconic fighting game series will begin in 2023, as Street Fighter 6 is in development for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S. The latest chapter in the series is aiming to be its most approachable version yet, while still catering to veteran fans who have grown up with the franchise over the years.
Naughty Dog announced a remake of The Last of Us during the Summer Game Fest Live last week, and a new report has detailed many of the changes this small glimpse shows off. Digital Foundry has lined up many of the shots in the new trailer to the ones they're recreating in The Last of Us Remastered on PS4, showcasing many of the areas where this remake is improving visual details. The most obvious is in the scene complexity and density, with the PS5 remake showing off areas that, while identical in layout, feature higher levels of geometry and foliage to make them look a lot more detailed that those in the remaster.
At first blush, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide appears to be very similar to previous games created by its developer, Fatshark. The gists of Darktide, Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 are pretty much the same. All three games are cooperative multiplayer titles in which teams of four players take on Left 4 Dead-style objective-based missions and crush their way through hordes of enemies. And like its predecessors, Darktide makes great use of Fatshark's approach to first-person melee combat, giving you ample opportunities to smash skulls with giant hammers and huge knives.
Starfield is one of the most anticipated games in the entire industry--Xbox or otherwise--and it was the final game shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. We got an extended look at the game in action, including combat, ship creation, and the environments. It's certainly shaping up to be an enormous game, and the huge chunk it was given at the show reflected that.
Check out the first 11 minutes of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, where we fight the Foot Clan and take on Rocksteady and Bebop. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no strangers to being put into great arcade beat 'em ups and the latest one from DotEmu is no exception. This time not only are Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Rafael all coming back but they brought some friends with them as well! Aside from the turtles players can finally play as their wise teacher and father figure Master Splinter, their best friend and occasional pizza supplier April O'Niel, and also fan favorite Casey Jones who brings his all of his favorite, even iconic sports equipment along with him to keep back any villains who are unfortunate enough to find themselves on the business end of his hockey stick. All of these characters return with classing moves and throws and even have some new ones to make sure the beat downs stay fresh.
As part of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended event today, Microsoft and developer Mediatonic announced a collaboration that will see Halo characters come to Fall Guys as cosmetic skins. A trailer shown during the event riffed on Halo 3's famous "Believe" trailer, albeit with Fall Guys' cute and whimsical little...
Comments / 0