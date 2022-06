LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA of the South Plains says community support is more important now than ever, as it faces new challenges. There are still about two weeks left to buy a ticket for the Casas for CASA raffle. Anyone can buy raffle tickets for the chance to win a $3,500 MasterCard gift card, or a custom-built playhouse, doghouse, or storage building donated by local community members. All of the proceeds stay right here on the South Plains, to support children in the foster care system.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO