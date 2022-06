Over the last couple of weeks we have been blessed with relatively cool weather for early June with highs in the 70s and 80s, and lows in the 50s and 60s. However, summer has arrived with a vengeance as the heat arrives quickly and forcefully. Omaha will likely break into the triple digits for the first time this year. This heat came in quickly, but is it expected to last? How early is it to hit 100 degrees? Will we break records?

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO