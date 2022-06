There are plenty of great gaming accessories out there, but the mClassic is definitely one of the coolest and most practical devices. Created by Marseille, the mClassic is a plug and play dongle that upscales the resolution of your games. It's an incredible little accessory for Nintendo Switch owners and, perhaps more importantly, retro gamers. The mClassic is currently on sale for $80 (down from $100) at Amazon as well as directly through Marseille. It's unclear when Amazon's deal will end, but Marseille is offering the mClassic at this price through June 19 in celebration of Father's Day.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO