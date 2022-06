LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High temps can even be extremely costly when it comes to your car. However, there are steps you can take today to save you a lot of money. “A lot of overheating problems, a lot of air conditioner problems, a lot of battery problems. That pretty much wraps it up because the heat is just as bad on the cars as the cold air is,” said John Parker, general manager of Complete Automotive.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO