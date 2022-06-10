ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Supreme Court upholds adult sentence for man who committed murder days after 18th birthday

By William Morris, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Two Iowans who were sentenced to life in prison for murders committed when they were teenagers must stay incarcerated, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

Lawyers for the Des Moines men claimed they should not have been sentenced to adult standards because the crimes were committed when they were 18 and 19 years old. Two Iowa Supreme Court decisions rejected claims that sentencing very young adults to adult sentences constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

Building on U.S. Supreme Court precedent, the state court has previously held that youth who commit crimes before they turn 18, even first-degree murder, cannot be sentenced to life in prison without parole. But once someone turns 18, Friday's rulings held, they face the full penalties prescribed by law.

For subscribers:What's the right age for juvenile criminals to be considered adults? Advocates and some states pushing it past 20

The two cases both involve Des Moines men who've been fighting for decades to overturn their convictions and sentences for murder.

In one case, the defendant was only five days past his 18th birthday at the time of the offense. James Dorsey, who was convicted of the 1984 murder of Juanita Weaver during a home invasion, argued that modern medical and social science shows the brain does not fully mature until age 25.

Justice Christopher McDonald, who wrote both majority opinions, acknowledges that the 18th birthday might be an arbitrary place to draw a line, but said a line must be drawn somewhere. He noted many areas outside criminal law where turning 18 triggers new rights and responsibilities.

More from the court:First responders shouldn't face extra barriers for PTSD claims, Iowa Supreme Court rules

"The bright-line constitutional distinction between juvenile offenders and adult offenders for purposes of (the Iowa Constitution) has been clear from the outset," he wrote. "In reliance on that bright-line rule, the court of appeals repeatedly has considered and rejected the same argument Dorsey and the dissent advance here."

In the second case, Fernando Sandoval was 19 in 2004 when he shot and killed two men during a fight outside a Des Moines bar. He was convicted in 2006 and sentenced to life in prison, and has brought multiple unsuccessful appeals and petitions for postconviction relief.

McDonald held that Sandoval has run out the statute of limitations to challenge his conviction and his newest effort should be denied. He wrote that Sandoval, was properly sentenced.

The only dissenter in both cases was Justice Brent Appel, the sole Democratic appointee on the court. Appel wrote in Dorsey's case that he would not "simply extend the categorical rule ... prohibiting life-without-possibility-of-parole sentences to young adults," but instead that such cases should be treated as other states treat death sentences, requiring an "individualized assessment" by the court whether the defendant truly merits lifelong detention.

From SCOTUS:Former Iowa Taco Bell worker wins at U.S. Supreme Court in wage-theft lawsuit

"In the context of a youthful offender facing life without possibility of parole, the state should be required to show that the individual offender is so incorrigible that even considering a parole-based release at a later date is out of the question," Appel wrote. He did not define what age would constitute a "youthful" offender.

Iowa law mandates life without parole for anyone convicted of first-degree murder, except for juveniles, who may be eligible for parole.

Pending Iowa Supreme Court decisions

Sandoval's and Dorsey's cases were among seven decisions issued Friday by the court, including holding that a real estate agent who arranged a viewing of a home for sale was not legally "in possession" of the property and thus is not liable in a lawsuit filed by a prospective buyer who slipped on an icy driveway.

The court will wrap up its 2021-2022 term at the end of June, and has yet to issue decisions in 15 cases submitted for consideration. Among the cases outstanding are cases challenging Iowa's 2018 law mandating a 24-hour waiting period for abortions; asbestos-related claims against aluminum manufacturer Alcoa; and a dispute over a bitterly contested proposed airport in Mahaska County.

For subscribers:What cases face the Iowa Supreme Court this term? Challenges to COVID restrictions, fair juries and more

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

