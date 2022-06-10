ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD searching for ten suspects after man’s Infiniti stolen at gunpoint

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MPD searching for ten suspects after man’s Infiniti stolen at gunpoint (mpd)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope someone can help them identify any of the ten men wanted for stealing a man’s car.

The theft happened Sunday, June 5, around 9:45 p.m., at a gas station in the 6700 block of Winchester Road.

A man told police that he was standing next to his 2009 Infiniti G37 when two men approached him at gunpoint and demanded his car keys.

He gave them the keys, and they drove away in his car.

Investigators determined the suspects arrived at the location in three different vehicles: a white Ford Escape with a sunroof, a black Infiniti sedan with a sunroof, and a gray Infiniti sedan with a sunroof.

The two gunmen met in the parking lot with other suspects who were the lookouts during the robbery, according to police.

One man was armed with a black handgun. The other had a AR 15.

According to MPD, one gunman was a passenger in the white Ford Escape.

The man armed with the AR 15 was a passenger in the gray Infiniti sedan.

Police said five men were traveling in the black Infiniti sedan, and three others were in the gray Infiniti.

All the suspects were described as being 18-20 years old.

The victim’s vehicle has not been found yet.

Please contact Detective L. Giraldo with the Violent Crimes Unit at 901-636-1920 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Torris Terrell
4d ago

when July 1st get here that new law that just passed guess into effect. Criminals won't see daylight when caught

