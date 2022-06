KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – The man charged with killing Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist now faces more charges for the events leading up to the tragedy. Weist was hit by a green Ford Taurus as he was setting up spike strips along U.S. Route 150 and 150 Avenue in Henry County, WMBD previously reported. Daylon Richardson was allegedly in a high-speed chase April 29. He was shooting at police while trying to flee at about 100 miles an hour.

KNOX COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO