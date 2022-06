The parks that Luke visited in the past week include Sibley, Lac qui Parle, Monson, and Big Stone Lake. Unlike previous weeks, there was a clear favorite for Luke in this group. "Sibley was my favorite park of the week by quite a bit," Luke said. "The water on Lake Andrew was really clear, really nice. The beach was hoping because school had just let out. The campground was hoping. It was great."

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO