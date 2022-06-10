LG School District teachers to receive salary increases

LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s teachers are set to receive pay increases each of the next two school years.

The La Grande School Board voted on Wednesday, June 8, to ratify a new two-year contract for its teachers. The contract will provide the school district’s teachers with cost of living raises of 3.83% percent in 2022-23 and 2% percent in 2023-24.

The new contract also restructures the salary schedule so that the salaries of first-year teachers will jump from $36,961 to $43,000.

“This will give first-year teachers an incentive to stay in teaching,” Robin Maille, chair of the La Grande School Board, said.

The restructured salary schedule boosted the number of steps from 10 to 16, increasing the top end of the schedule from $70,226.87 to $81,055 and providing future growth opportunities for many veteran staff who were at the top of the current salary schedule.

“Quite a few of our teachers have topped out on our salary schedule,” Maille said.

Prior to the change, veteran teachers were not eligible for annual step increases. Maille said all teachers on step 10 will begin 2022-23 on step 12 or 13 depending primarily on their experience.

The contract will also boost what the school district’s teachers receive for health insurance premiums by $75 a month in 2022-23 and $50.41 a month in 2023-24. They will receive up to $1,449 per month for health insurance in 2022-23 and up to $1,500 a month in 2023-24.

“I’m super excited that we have reached an agreement. A lot of people are very happy with it,” Maille said, referring to the district’s teachers.

The school board chair is delighted that the school district is able to give teachers a good contract after their efforts in facing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our teachers have had a tough couple of years,” Maille said. “The increases help show that they are valued.”