Election Day is here and the Washoe County Registrar of Voters has a few reminders for those ready to cast their ballots. Vote centers open at 7 a.m., and as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you can vote. Residents should cast their ballots at any one of the 57 vote centers throughout the county, which are not specific to a precinct or voter’s address.

NEVADA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO