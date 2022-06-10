ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Man arrested, accused of selling Fentanyl to detectives

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man faces several drug trafficking charges after he allegedly sold detectives Fentanyl on multiple occasions. The investigation into Darin Baca, 23, started in February 2022 after the Regional Narcotics Unit...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Man suspected of violent kidnapping in Nevada County arrested

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Allyn Charpentier was found and arrested on Sunday, several weeks after allegedly taking part in a violent kidnapping at a store.  The sheriff’s office said Charpentier was arrested while driving a stolen car. On May 8, the sheriff’s office said it received several reports […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Search on for suspected shoe thieves in Carson City

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the people suspected of stealing from the Famous Footwear in Carson City. It happened Saturday, May 7, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. at the store on Topsy Lane. The sheriff’s office said several people walked...
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Man Arrested On Gun And Meth-Related Charged

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Placer County man was arrested on firearms and meth-related charges, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 4:30 p.m. on June 4, deputies responded to Blue Canyon Road and Putt Road in Alta for reports of a suspicious man. When deputies arrived, they say, they found a man exiting a camping trailer and went to contact him. The man, identified as 47-year-old Dustin Carmona, began suspiciously reaching towards his waist, prompting the deputy to search him. The deputy reportedly found a handgun in Carmona’s belt in addition to a magazine and attached holster. He also allegedly found a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings May 30 through June 5

All information for the arrest log comes from the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Justin Johnson, Churchill SO; Walker River Court. Robert...
FALLON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Washoe County, NV
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Palermo man arrested for stabbing at Lucky’s Market

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested following a stabbing at Lucky’s Market in Palermo on Sunday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said 58-year-old Kenneth Vaughan of Palermo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. A report of the stabbing...
PALERMO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yuba County Man Indicted On Fentanyl And Firearms Charges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment last week against an Olivehurst man who sold guns and counterfeit pills to undercover agents, prosecutors announced Friday. Victor Angeles Serrano Nash, 27, was charged on June 2 with possession and intent to distribute fentanyl, dealing in firearms without a license, and two counts of possession of a machine gun, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court records, over the course of four months in 2021, Serrano Nash sold counterfeit M-30 pills which contained fentanyl and at least eight firearms to the undercover agents in addition to criminal informants. Of those firearms, several were reported stolen. If convicted, Nash faces a minimum statutory penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks woman facing assault charges after allegedly firing shots

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks woman who allegedly fired shots in a dispute with neighbors Saturday morning was booked on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the Sparks Police Department said. Police said Betsy Lee Baker, 61, will also face a child endangerment charge. The shots injured no...
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's man killed in shooting

The Kern County coroner's office Monday identified a man who died Friday as the result of gunshot wounds. Christopher Randall Bolin, 36, of Sun Valley, Nevada, died at 7:40 p.m the scene of a shooting in the 18100 Block of Avenue B in North Edwards.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Rnu
KOLO TV Reno

Crews respond to RV fire in Sparks; roads reopen

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:05 P.M. UPDATE: The Sparks Police Department reports all streets in the area are open. ORIGINAL STORY: Investigators are on scene of an RV fire that shut down a road in Sparks Tuesday afternoon. It was reported just after 12 p.m. on June 14, 2022. Linda...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in I-580 rollover near Moana Lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died Saturday night in a rollover on Interstate 580 just north of Moana Lane, the Nevada State Police said. It happened about 10:51 p.m.A white Honda sedan was going south when it rolled and went over the guardrail, the NHP said. A passenger in the...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died After A Medical Emergency At Folsom Lake

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 30-year-old woman died after she fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake over the weekend. California State Parks officials say, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, they got a report of a woman and two other people falling off their watercraft in Folsom Lake. A Good Samaritan managed to help the three get back onto their vessel and guided them to the Brown’s Ravine launch ramp At some point while on the way to the launch ramp, officials say the woman lost consciousness. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department deputies were at the launch ramp and immediately started CPR. Medics soon took over and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. 30-year-old Ariel Pittman was later pronounced dead, officials say. An exact cause of death is still unclear. State Parks officials say Pittman was wearing a lifejacket at the time, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson City undersheriff completes FBI academy

Carson City Undersheriff Jerome Tushbant graduated from the FBI National Academy on June 8, according to a news release from Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. A total of 53,435 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter June 8-12: People behaving badly and problems on the lake

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for June 8-12, 2022. June 8. Biting...
QUINCY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Drug squad arrests two in west Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested two Sparks people on April 26 on drug and child endangerment charges. Authorities stopped Jason Hertel and Marielle Navalta, both 25, in a vehicle near Sullivan Lane and Byrd Drive in west Sparks, RNU said Wednesday. Hertel had a loaded gun, 6.1...
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Illegal Gambling Hall Raided By Detectives In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An illegal gambling operation has been raided by authorities in Citrus Heights. One of the illegal gambling machines seized by detectives. (Credit: Citrus Heights Police Department) Citrus Heights police detectives say they have been investigating the 7900 block of Auburn Boulevard establishment over the past couple of months. Thursday morning, detectives served a search warrant at the business. Along with seizing multiple suspected electronic gambling devices, detectives say illegal drugs were also found. Two people were arrested inside the business on outstanding felony warrants and possession for an illegal firearm. Detectives say they are still investigating who exactly was running the business.
FOX Reno

One person killed, two hospitalized in rollover crash on I-580 near Moana Lane

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and two were hospitalized after a late night rollover crash on I-580 near Moana Lane Saturday. Trooper Charles Caster with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP) say that around 10:51 p.m. crews responded to southbound I-580 near the Moana Lane exit for a single vehicle rollover crash.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Big rig crashes through guardrail on I-80 in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 4:30 P.M. UPDATE: Crews have wrapped up guardrail repairs along I-80 eastbound at the E. McCarran Boulevard off-ramp after a big rig crashed through it Tuesday morning. NDOT reminded drivers to check NVRoads.com for traffic information. ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are working to repair 250 feet of...
SPARKS, NV
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Car Crash on South Meadows Parkway [Reno, NV]

Car Crashes into Building near South Meadows Parkway, Injures 2. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m., June 7th on South Meadows Parkway, near Great Clips. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a driver crashed through the front of the business building for reasons still unknown. The crash pinned the woman...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

California 20 reopens after tanker goes off the road

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KOLO) - A tanker truck that went off the road Tuesday has prompted the closure of California 20 in Nevada County. The California Highway Patrol reported at 6:40 .p.m. it had reopened. According to Caltrans District 3, the highway is closed between Nevada City and the I-80...
NEVADA CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy