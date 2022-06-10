ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Readin', Writin', and Reason with Dom Giordano | Episode 64

By The Dom Giordano Program
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Lamm_0g76bSYv00

Dom Giordano, WPHT host and former teacher, has dedicated much of his daily show toward parents who are taking it into their own hands to push back against school boards that have a negative impact on their children. This has culminated in a weekly podcast on education, Readin', Writin', and Reason, which has allowed wonderful relationships to develop between Giordano, educators, and parents throughout the country who are speaking out against overbearing school boards.

First, Wendell Young IV, President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776, rejoins the podcast to discuss the push by union leaders to drive support for student loan forgiveness. Young, who also supports forgiving student loans, explains why he believes the issue is a win for unions, with Giordano pushing back on the hypocrisies of paying for an education that many union members didn’t themselves receive.

Then, for a countering view, Dave White, former candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, joins the podcast to discuss what he has been up to since Election Day. First, Giordano asks for an update, with White reflecting positively on the campaign he ran. Then, Giordano asks White’s opinion on the push by labor unions to support student loan forgiveness, with White explaining the shift in political ideology by laborers. White and Giordano discuss the hypocrisy of such a suggestion, with White explaining the benefits reaped by those who did not attend college.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Student Loans#Wendell Young Iv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Philadelphia, PA
410
Followers
173
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Philadelphia region, plus 24-hour traffic and weather updates.

 https://www.audacy.com/1210wpht

Comments / 0

Community Policy