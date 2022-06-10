Readin', Writin', and Reason with Dom Giordano | Episode 64

Dom Giordano, WPHT host and former teacher, has dedicated much of his daily show toward parents who are taking it into their own hands to push back against school boards that have a negative impact on their children. This has culminated in a weekly podcast on education, Readin', Writin', and Reason, which has allowed wonderful relationships to develop between Giordano, educators, and parents throughout the country who are speaking out against overbearing school boards.

First, Wendell Young IV, President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776, rejoins the podcast to discuss the push by union leaders to drive support for student loan forgiveness. Young, who also supports forgiving student loans, explains why he believes the issue is a win for unions, with Giordano pushing back on the hypocrisies of paying for an education that many union members didn’t themselves receive.

Then, for a countering view, Dave White, former candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, joins the podcast to discuss what he has been up to since Election Day. First, Giordano asks for an update, with White reflecting positively on the campaign he ran. Then, Giordano asks White’s opinion on the push by labor unions to support student loan forgiveness, with White explaining the shift in political ideology by laborers. White and Giordano discuss the hypocrisy of such a suggestion, with White explaining the benefits reaped by those who did not attend college.