READING – Caitlin Shelburne did her homework before applying for the principal’s job at Joshua Eaton last spring. “I knew all about the school. I went all the way down on Twitter, on Facebook, and so I did a lot of research on the school itself,” said Shelburne. “It wasn’t until around the time I was hired, around July, that I learned a little bit about Joshua Eaton and I saw news articles that were written in the Reading paper.”

READING, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO