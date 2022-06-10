ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle unveils a brand new drink for summer

By Eric Davidson
 4 days ago

Chipotle is getting into the summertime mood.

The fast food giant that’s usually leery of messing with their beloved menu has been inspired by the season and is introducing a fun new drink – Watermelon Limeade.

As FOX Business reported, the new libation was developed by Tractor Beverage Co., and it sounds like they planned it to pair well with the fresh Mexican ingredients of Chipotle’s menu.

"Creating real drinks that enhance real food is in our DNA,” said Travis Potter, co-founder of Tractor Beverage, “and this first-ever seasonal collaboration with Chipotle takes that commitment to a whole new level."

Chipotle has been testing out Watermelon Limeade since last year at locations in Atlanta, Kansas City, and Orange County, CA, as Stephanie Perdue, Chipotle’s vice president of marketing, explained in a statement

"We're thrilled to introduce our first seasonal beverage with the freshest flavors of summer,” she said. "The consumer response to Watermelon Limeade surpassed expectations as it quickly became our bestselling Tractor Beverage in test markets last year."

Watermelon Limeaid joins other Tractor Beverage favorites at Chipotle like Tractor’s Lemonade, Mandarin Agua Fresca, and Berry Agua Fresca.

In an additional bit of good news, Chipotle announced that 5% of profits from the sale of Watermelon Limeade will be donated to causes that support farmers.

"We're thrilled to bring the handcrafted flavor and entirely natural ingredients of our Watermelon Limeade to Chipotle's fans this summer while working together to support the farmers who make all of our certified organic drinks possible," Potter said.

Make sure to head over to Chipotle soon – according to to the company it will be available in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time only.

