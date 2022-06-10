Swedish House Mafia helped IKEA design their new turntable, naturally

Who better to introduce IKEA’s line of record players than Swedish House Mafia ?

IKEA and Swedish House Mafia teamed up to design their very own record player. The collaboration, called OBEGRÄNSAD, aims to target customers with "a limited budget but unlimited creativity." The sleek looking black record player has a minimal style that’s designed to absorb vibrations so as not to interfere with sound.

“We both wanted to reach out of our comfort zones and create something new and fresh together: a pure collaboration between music creators and a home expert. We strongly felt a need to collaborate with someone who shared our vision of making it possible for everyone to create music at home. As artists and producers, we also understand the importance of a home studio set-up and the needs and challenges many up-and-coming artists and creatives have at home,” Swedish House Mafia said in a statement.

The record player is just one part of the collection from the IKEA and Swedish House Mafia collaboration. The OBEGRÄNSAD collection also features a desk with two speaker stands and a pull-out shelf, and an armchair with adjustable straps. The collection will be made available this September and you can find out more information right here .

Swedish House Mafia is gearing up to hit the road this summer for a lengthy tour. Their trek kicks off on July 29 in Miami and is scheduled to wrap up on September 16 in San Francisco.

Check out a full list of tour dates and grab your tickets here .

