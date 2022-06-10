Detroit Zoological Society set to host annual fundraiser gala to 'Mission Possible' theme

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) - The Detroit Zoological Society’s (DZS) annual Sunset at the Zoo fundraiser will kick off at the end of June to celebrate the contributions of donors who support the zoo and make their "mission possible."

The "Mission Possible" themed event - presented by Strategic Staffing Solutions - will kick off Friday, June 24 from 7 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The fundraiser will feature the Blue Water Kings Band, zoo-inspired drinks and food provided by several Metro Detroit restaurants and over a dozen food trucks.

Coordinators for the event said the gala will "highlight how the support of generous donors makes the DZS’s mission of Celebrating and Saving Wildlife and Wild Places possible."

The gala is a 21-and-older event and will give guests the chance to bid on live and silent auction items such as a a conservation trip to Peru with DZS staff and a ticket package to the PGA championship in Rochester, New York.

Other items include autographed sports memorabilia, event packages featuring local businesses and more.

Guests will also get the opportunity to explore the Zoo's 125 acres until twilight as well as enjoy tram and carousel rides, animals feedings and a special storytelling by a Kenyan naturalist and DZS education specialist.

“We are thrilled to announce that this year’s event will support high-impact projects that will not only benefit the animals who call the Zoo home, but also the community and the world at large,” said Hayley Murphy, chief executive officer and executive director for the DZS.

Advance tickets are available for purchase for $225 online at sunset.detroitzoo.org .

The Detroit Zoo will be closed the day of the event on June 24 to prepare for Sunset at the Zoo