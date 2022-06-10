ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

'Shrinkflation' strikes store shelves; here are the worst offenders

By Stephanie Raymond
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWTIC_0g76b7M900

If it seems like some of your groceries and other retail items have been hit with a shrink ray recently, you're not just seeing things.

A phenomenon known as "shrinkflation" is reportedly accelerating across the globe.

Shrinkflation happens when a company reduces the size of its products without decreasing prices. That means customers get less instead of paying more.

Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate and former assistant attorney general in Massachusetts, told the Associated Press that manufacturers are drawn to shrinkflation because they know customers will notice price increases but they won't keep track of net weights or item counts.

"It comes in waves. We happen to be in a tidal wave at the moment because of inflation," he said.

Items like toilet paper, yogurt, corn chips and coffee are all getting smaller in waves.

Among the worst offenders, according to the AP report:

Kleenex now has 60 tissues, down from 65
Gatorade downsized its 32-ounce bottles to 28 ounces
Chobani Flips yogurts have shrunk from 5.3 ounces to 4.5 ounces
Cottonelle Ultra Clean Care toilet paper now has 312 sheets per roll, down from 340
Folgers coffee downsized its 51-ounce container to 43.5 ounces (but still says it makes up to 400 cups)
Fritos Scoops "Party Size" is 15.5 ounces, down from 18 ounces
Pantene Pro-V Curl Perfection conditioner used to be 12 fluid ounces but is now 10.4 fluid ounces
Earth's Best Organic Sunny Day Snack Bars now have seven bars per box, down from eight

Restaurants are also seeing some shrinkflation. Domino's Pizza downsized its chicken wings from 10 to eight pieces, and some Burger King franchises also reduced the number of nuggets in meals from ten to eight pieces, according to CNN .

Dworsky has launched a website, mouseprint.org , which tracks product size changes and other data. Additional examples of shrinkflation, according to his website, include:

Angel Soft toilet paper downsized its mega rolls from 425 sheets to 320 sheets
Post Honey Bunches of Oats is now 12 ounces, down from 14.5 ounces
Arm & Hammer laundry detergent downsized from 75 ounces to 67.5 ounces
Dove Body Wash went from 24 ounces to 22 ounces
Keebler downsized its Chips Deluxe with M&Ms from 11.3 ounces to 9.75 ounces, and its E.L. Fudge packages from 13.6 ounces to 12 ounces

Once a product has been through shrinkflation, it will likely stay that way -- so  get used to these new, smaller-sized products.

"Upsizing is kind of rare," said Dworsky.

Comments / 5

Related
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
morningbrew.com

Shrinkflation is on the rise worldwide

Shrinkflation, or the phenomenon of companies shrinking the size of their products while keeping prices the same (or even increasing them), is on the rise worldwide. Items like toilet paper, Gatorade, and even serving sizes at restaurants are losing mass in waves due to inflation. Gatorade ditched 32-ounce bottles for...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrinkflation#Burger King Franchises#The Associated Press
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy