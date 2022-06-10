ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Last month, Jefferson County voters elected a new judge. Now, she may never take the bench

By Lee Hedgepeth
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae6SH_0g76b13n00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Last month, 31,327 Jefferson County voters made their voices heard in a primary election for circuit court judge.

With nearly 54% of the vote, Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary election, and with no Republican opposition, she was set to become the first public defender to ever serve as a circuit court judge in Jefferson County. However, Hudson may never get to take the seat she won at the ballot box.

During the World Games, Birmingham will displace some residents facing homelessness. Where will they go?

On Thursday, the Judicial Resources Allocation Commission voted to move the seat she’d campaigned for out of Jefferson County and over to Madison County. The body, which is chaired by Alabama Supreme Court Justice Tom Parker, is charged with setting criteria for determining the number of judges needed in courts across the state. The law allows the body to “reallocate” judgeships to address needs in other geographic areas.

In a statement, Chief Parker said the commission voted Thursday 8-3 to reallocate one Jefferson County judgeship, moving it to Madison County.

“The Commission voted to reallocate the judgeship from the 10th Judicial Circuit to the 23rd Judicial Circuit (Madison County), which has a deficit of 3.25 circuit judges,” Parker wrote. “While there is a need for 20 judgeships across the State (12 circuit judgeships and 8 district judgeships), the Legislature created this mechanism of reallocation to correct the needs gradually, although it will not take care of the entire need, or the immediacy of the need.”

The 2017 law that allows for judicial reallocations limits the commission to moving only one judge per circuit every two years.

5 takeaways from the first Capitol attack hearing

Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, said that the move by the commission was a “very bad decision,” adding that the data used to determine that Jefferson County has a surplus of judges was “flawed.”

Because Jefferson County consolidated underlying cases when assigning case numbers, Smitherman said, it makes the county’s caseload appear smaller than it actually is. He said he believes the decision will impact public safety in Birmingham and the rest of Jefferson County.

“It creates a serious public safety issue,” Smitherman said.

If Madison County and other parts of the state need more judges, he argues, the legislature has enough money to hire them without taking positions away from Jefferson County. The decision, Smitherman said, is motivated by politics and race.

“The judges they’re taking are African-American seats, and we only have a few in the state,” he said.

Strong, Wardynski respond to attack ad ahead of debate

Until now, the seat at issue had been held by Judge Clyde Jones, who is retiring from the bench.

Jones also disagrees with the commission’s decision, but he said he’ll leave it for members of the public to use their “common sense” in deciding the motivated move.

“It’s pretty well a fact that Jefferson County is a Democratic County, and Madison County is a Republican County,” he said.

Jones also said that the decision sends a bad message to the thousands of Jefferson County voters who chose to elect Tiara Young Hudson.

“I feel very sad for Ms. Hudson to have paid her filing fee, for her to have expended funds campaigning, for her to have campaigned for months, seven days a week, and then all of a sudden that voice of the people is taken away,” Jones said.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told CBS 42 that lawyers for his office are looking into the situation.

As of Friday, Tiara Young Hudson has not publicly commented on the commission’s decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 13

Linda Rogers
4d ago

they're not from Africa so they're black. and not everything is about race. how about it just so happens that the seat that has to be moved is held by a black a black woman. I'm so sick of everything being labeld racist.

Reply(1)
10
John Moseley
4d ago

they knew that they would reallocate the position before the election. it's pure politics that they pull the rug out from under her after the people voted.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Madison, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County coroner looking for family of woman who died recently

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Update: The Jefferson County coroner said Tuesday he has been in contact with "multiple extended family members" of the deceased Hoover woman. "Despite our efforts here, these individuals were not known to us at the coroner’s office," Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said. "I believe notification of family would not have been possible without your assistance. Thank you for the service you provide our community."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodger Smitherman
CNHI

Services announced for Officer Kennis Croom

Funeral services for Meridian police officer Kennis Croom were announced Monday as the community gathered to pay tribute his life and legacy. Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Meridian last Thursday. A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m....
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Homelessness#Common Sense#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#Republican#Alabama Supreme Court#State
wbrc.com

Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
AL.com

2 dead in Morgan County shooting, sheriff says

Updated at 1:04 p.m.: The Morgan County sheriff’s office have identified the two people who died in gun-related incidents Tuesday. The victim was Henry (Hank) Laverne Schoonmaker, 43, of Hartselle. The suspect who the sheriff’s office said killed himself after a multi-agency police pursuit, was Carl Orbin English, 43, of Somerville.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Home security scammers making the rounds in the Sylacauga area

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A couple of unidentified individuals are roaming the Sylacauga area posing as home security salespeople. According to a Facebook post, these people are targeting properties that have home security signs in their front yard. Specifically, they seem to be picking houses with Vivint Security signs. The...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy