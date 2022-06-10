ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the difference between murder and capital murder in Texas?

By Patrick Cunningham
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Texas is, by a wide margin, the leading executioner of prisoners in the United States, per the Death Penalty Information Center . The state only has one crime that allows for prisoners to be put to death: capital murder.

However, many Texans may be confused about the difference between murder and capital murder. Essentially, they are the same since there is a killing taking place. But capital murder is charged if it falls into a specific set of circumstances:

  • The victim is a peace officer or fireman in the line of duty and the defendant knows this.
  • The killing occurs during the commission or attempt of the following felonies: kidnapping, burglary, aggravated sexual assault, arson, obstruction or retaliation or terroristic threat.
  • The killing was committed for payment or promise of payment. In this instance, both the person who paid for the killing and the actual killer can be charged with capital murder.
  • The killing occurs during the escape, or attempted escape, from a penal institution.
  • The killing is committed by an incarcerated person in conjunction with organized criminal activity.
  • The killing is committed by a person incarcerated for the following aggravated felonies: aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault or aggravated robbery.
  • The defendant kills more than one individual “during the same criminal transaction” or “during different criminal transactions but the murders are committed pursuant to the same scheme.”
  • The victim is under 15 years old.
  • The victim was a judge or justice and the killing was committed in retaliation or on account of the judge or justice’s service.

In the trial for William Davis, the former CHRISTUS nurse convicted of murdering several patients, he was charged under the provision of killing more than one person under the same scheme (blowing air in their arterial lines).

The second major difference between the two charges is the sentencing range. In Texas, the only two sentencing options is life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

For a standard murder charge, the range can be from five to 99 years, which is the standard for all first-degree felonies in the state.

