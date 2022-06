Legionnaires, veterans and Boy Scouts took part in a Flag Day ceremony to honor the stars and stripes and what it stands for Tuesday. Members of the local Bryan American Legion were joined by local Boy Scout Troop 159 at Earl Graham Post 159 to conduct an honorary flag burning ceremony as part of their Flag Day traditions. The event took place behind the Legion post on a small concrete slab where the Legion’s Honor Guard opened the event by presenting the colors. The Honor Guard then stood watch while three scouts each presented a retired flag for inspection before placing them in a ceremonial fire as the Honor Guard bugler played “To the Colors.”

BRYAN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO