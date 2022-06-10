Three suspects steal thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from Estero Sunglass Hut

SWFL Crime Stoppers

ESTERO, Fla. — The search is on for three suspected thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at Miromar Outlets on Corkscrew Road.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the suspects allegedly stole $4,387 worth of sunglasses from the shop on Thursday, June 2. The trio left with a total of 12 pairs of sunglasses.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

If you have any tips to share about the incident, you can call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or visit their website here.