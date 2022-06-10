ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mainers invited to drop off unwanted guns and ammunition

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maine Gun Safety Coalition is hosting gun givebacks at multiple police departments throughout the state on Saturday. According to the Portland Press Herald,...

Comments / 22

Storme Linnell
4d ago

Maine Government lost its head to the Biden Regime. never give what we have worked for. I'll live with my guns and constitutional right to bear arms.

Reply(1)
16
Felisa LaVonn
4d ago

Well at least give them to those who hunt or CHOOSE to protect themselves and their Rights.Seriously, even at a choice....I will take them...all ya got.

Reply
2
Berzerker_Raider
4d ago

at least sell them so you can make some scratch in these rugged times. the government is literally insulting your intelligence.

Reply
2
