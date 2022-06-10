Mainers invited to drop off unwanted guns and ammunition

Frenchville, Maine (WAGM) - According to a press release from the Maine State Police “On Monday, June 13, 2022, Maine State Police Detectives traveled to Lowell, Massachusetts to arrest the mother of Baby Jane Doe who was found dead in Frenchville, Maine on December 7, 1985. Baby Jane Doe was first discovered after a dog found the newborn and carried her less than 700 feet to his owner’s home. State Police Detectives were able to track the dog’s path back to the location where the investigation showed Baby Jane Doe was born and then abandoned in below zero temperatures at a gravel pit in Frenchville.

