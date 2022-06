ST. LOUIS — A heat advisory continues until 9 p.m. Sunday evening for much of the area. Afternoon heat indices are above 100 and in some cases above 105 degrees. Another heat advisory will be in effect for Monday through Wednesday for the entire area. Afternoon heat indices will be near or above 105 degrees each day with Monday most likely being the worst of it. The heat index Monday afternoon may be above 110 for some areas.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO