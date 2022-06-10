ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

2 of 3 proposed new car washes no longer coming to Kirksville

By John Garlock
ktvo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKSVILLE, Mo. — In March 2022, KTVO was the first to report three new tunnel-style car washes were coming to Kirksville. That is no longer the case. We've learned developers behind two of the three car washes have now decided not to build in town. "Coming...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Climate-controlled storage units officially coming to southside of Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Plans to convert Kirksville's former Gordmans and JC Penney buildings are moving full steam ahead. KTVO has learned from Smartlock Self Storage Co-Founder David Hoover that the company recently completed its purchase of these properties. Prior to its purchase, Smartlock Self Storage was awarded a special-use...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Delays possible on westbound Interstate 70 near Rocheport due to semi-truck trailer fire

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Livestream: Drivers may find delays Tuesday morning west of Columbia on Interstate 70 due to a semi-truck trailer fire. Boone County Joint Communications alerted drivers around 5:55 a.m. about the fire in the westbound lanes near the Route BB/Rocheport exit. A MoDOT traffic camera on the department's Traveler Information Map website The post Delays possible on westbound Interstate 70 near Rocheport due to semi-truck trailer fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com

Road crews to shut down roads in Kirksville, Macon County

The warmer weather isn't stopping crews from going to work on improving the roads in the area. Here's a look at some upcoming work that could impact your morning commute. In Kirksville, the intersection of North Marion and East Buchanan streets will be temporarily closed beginning June 13. The closure...
MACON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirksville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
khqa.com

Northeast Missouri man flown to hospital following weekend motorcycle crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri motorcyclist was flown to the hospital for treatment of injuries following a weekend crash in Adair County. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Connelsville Road, four miles northwest of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Anthony...
ktvo.com

Ottumwa driver falls asleep at wheel, hits church sign

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa church sign is damaged after a car hit it Tuesday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ottumwa police responded to the single-vehicle crash at St. Paul Lutheran Church on North Court Street. Responding officers told KTVO the driver fell asleep at the wheel causing them...
OTTUMWA, IA
kttn.com

Milan man injured in crash west of Kirksville on Highway 6

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained minor injuries when the car he was driving hit another car two miles west of Kirksville on Friday evening, June 10th. An ambulance took 55-year-old Lloyd Raygor to the Northeast Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the other driver, 21-year-old Hannah Chang of Kirksville.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Ruby Tuesday#Vehicles#Ktvo#Car Mart
muddyrivernews.com

Two Plainville residents jailed after traffic stop in Hull

HULL, Ill. — Two Plainville residents are in the Pike County Jail and are facing multiple charges. Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2005 Dodge Stratus at 2:52 p.m. June 10. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Robert E. Harris, 50, was arrested on the following charges:
HULL, IL
kttn.com

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 169 injures Cameron woman

A Cameron woman was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Buchanan County on Friday morning, June 10th in which two Gower residents were injured. The Highway Patrol reports the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 71-year-old Russell Plummer of Gower, sustained moderate injuries, and his passenger, 70-year-old Diana Plummer of Gower, received serious injuries. The Plummers were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.
CAMERON, MO
ktvo.com

South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
ktvo.com

3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sullivan County

MILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of one thousand seven hundred and thirty-nine, with twenty-two deaths, and eight active cases.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

67 new COVID cases reported in Adair County in past 7 days

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Tuesday morning, the Adair County Health Department confirmed 67 new cases of COVID-19 from June 7-13. There were 61 new cases reported in the previous seven-day period. The increased number of people using home testing kits has resulted in an underreporting of positive cases. Adair...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville Kraft Heinz plant set to expand, add additional jobs

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Heartland manufacturer is set to expand its facility and add additional jobs. On Monday, officials in Kirksville announced that the city has entered into an agreement with Kraft Heinz to finance a $33.5 million expansion. The expansion will include upgraded storage at the Kirksville plant,...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Five Quincyans arrested after investigation into multiple reports of burglaries

QUINCY — Five Quincy residents were arrested and lodged in the Adams County Jail last week after an investigation of multiple reports of burglaries to storage units and residences in Adams County since April. Tools, electronics and firearms were among the items reported missing after the various burglaries. Several...
QUINCY, IL
939theeagle.com

Zimmer Radio receives 11 first-place awards at Missouri Broadcasters Association

Zimmer Radio’s Group’s mid-Missouri radio stations in Columbia and Jefferson City earned 17 awards at this weekend’s Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) convention in Lake Ozark, including 11 first-place awards in the medium market. 939 the Eagle earned two first-place awards: Brian Hauswirth won for breaking news coverage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy