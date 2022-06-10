ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

COVID-19 Community Level Moves

By Estrella Bencomo
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KREX)

BACKGROUND

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has developed a new tool to assist individuals and families in making decisions that will help to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
  • Different community levels can be assigned to specific counties, such as low, medium, or high.
  • To reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, do the following steps:

Low: Keep your COVID-19 immunizations up to date and get tested if you are having any symptoms.

Medium: Get COVID-19 immunizations up to date; get tested if you have symptoms; talk to your healthcare practitioner about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions if you are at high risk for serious infections. If you have someone in your household who is immunocompromised, take extra measures.

High: Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, Get tested if you are experiencing any symptoms, wearing a mask indoor public areas.

The levels are determined by the amount of new COVID-19 cases, the number of hospital beds being used, and hospital admissions.

LOCAL SITUATION

As of June 9, 2022, Mesa County has moved to High Community Levels; this change does not need to alarm anyone, but it can help us understand general community changes.

• COVID-19 cases have increased from a 7-day trailing average of around 20 per day to around 50 cases per day since the beginning of June.

• Despite the fact that hospital admissions have increased since the outbreak of COVID-19, they remain low.

PUBLIC HEALTH RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Based on one’s preference one can wear a mask. People who have been either exposed, experiencing COVID-like symptoms, or tested positive should wear a mask.
  • Be mindful of those who are immunocompromised or who live with those who are. Wearing a mask when indoors with them should be considered.
  • Infection prevention should still be practiced.
  • Testing: If you have COVID-19 symptoms a Rapid Test is highly recommended. You can pick up a test during regular business hours at the Health and Human Services Building located at 510 29 1/2 Road. Testing is also available at Colorado Mesa University through the COVIDCheck Colorado. Please wear a mask if you are experiencing symptoms.
  • Vaccination: For the most effective prevention against COVID-19 staying up to date with the vaccines can help. Children and adults are approved for initial series and booters. Vaccines are free and safe. To find a vaccine site near year visit Vaccines.gov or you can call and make an appointment at Mesa County Public Health at 970-248-6900 or visit the website.
