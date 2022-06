MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Meteorological Summer is off to a vicious start in Alabama - temperatures soared into the mid and upper 90s yesterday, and today won’t be any better. In fact, the hottest stretch of weather so far this year continues all week long - and there is really no sign that the intense heat will loosen its grip anytime soon. High temperatures each afternoon for the next 10 days will be in the middle and upper 90s for most of us. The coolest of spots (Alex City, Rockford, La Fayette, Opelika, Clanton, Auburn, etc.) could hang below 95° a handful of afternoons.

