ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

TENSE STANDOFF: Machete-Wielding Man Captured By Englewood Police, Collected By ICE

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CsfZ_0g76ZQnD00
Carlos Sanchez Rivera Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A tense standoff ended with Englewood police disarming an irate, drunken man who repeatedly refused to drop a machete, authorities said.

ICE agents took custody of Salvadoran national Carlos Sanchez Rivera, 26, almost immediately after he was booked into the Bergen County Jail, records show.

Rivera was drunk when a security guard denied him entry to Vida Garden, a restaurant and lounge on Armor Street, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

There had been issues with Rivera before, management told police.

This time, Pulice said, Rivera returned with a machete and threatened security.

Responding officers found Rivera still wielding the knife, the lieutenant said.

"He was ordered to drop it several times, and every time he refused," Pulice said. "He eventually had to be Tasered."

The officers then took Rivera into custody without further incident. They charged him with resisting arrest, obstruction and weapons offenses.

"The officers did a solid job," Pulice said.

They "took it one step at a time" and "used the minimal amount of force necessary" to neutralize the threat, the lieutenant said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 10

Robert Swartz
4d ago

Another thug off the streets of Bergen county. This is the second violent incident in Englewood this week that I have read on this app! Great job EPD and ICE!

Reply(1)
13
Jon
4d ago

He should be thanking God this happened in the States. Anywhere in South America, he would be dead...guaranteed. they don't ask twice there.

Reply
7
Related
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Series Of Thefts At Peddler's Village

Police in Bucks County have arrested a 67-year-old man accused of being involved in a series of thefts at Peddler's Village. Francis E. Templin, of Shartlesville (Berks County), was arrested on Saturday, June 4, and charged with felony retail theft after cops executed a search warrant on his car in a parking lot at the shopping center, Buckingham Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Carlos Sanchez#Machete#Englewood#Security Guards#Law Enforcement#Salvadoran#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

North Jersey Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Teen

A 27-year-old North Jersey man is facing life in state prison for the shooting death of a teenager, authorities said. Anthony Reciofigueroa, of Jersey City, was found guilty Thursday, June 9 of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes after a three-week trial, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said in a joint release.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Hospitalized, Pair Charged Following Fight At Warren County QuickChek: Police

One person was hospitalized and both were charged following a fight that broke out at a Warren County QuickChek, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to the dispute at the Mountain Avenue store in Hackettstown found Eric Boe, 55, of Great Meadows, sitting on the ground and bleeding from his face as William Diaz-Santiago, 35, was holding him down around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, June 13, local police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Handcuffed Escaped Prisoner Plucked From Passaic River

A handcuffed suspect bolted from Hawthorne police and fled into the Passaic River but was captured a short time later, authorities said.The prisoner took off and jumped from the North 6th Street Bridge shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, responders said.Officers went in after the prisoner as he began…
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Fatal Hartford Hit-Run

Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver of an Infiniti I30 that allegedly struck and killed a man before fleeing the scene in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford on Saturday, June 11 around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Albany Avenue and Garden Street. When...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
292K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy