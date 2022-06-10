TENSE STANDOFF: Machete-Wielding Man Captured By Englewood Police, Collected By ICE

Carlos Sanchez Rivera Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A tense standoff ended with Englewood police disarming an irate, drunken man who repeatedly refused to drop a machete, authorities said.

ICE agents took custody of Salvadoran national Carlos Sanchez Rivera, 26, almost immediately after he was booked into the Bergen County Jail, records show.

Rivera was drunk when a security guard denied him entry to Vida Garden, a restaurant and lounge on Armor Street, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

There had been issues with Rivera before, management told police.

This time, Pulice said, Rivera returned with a machete and threatened security.

Responding officers found Rivera still wielding the knife, the lieutenant said.

"He was ordered to drop it several times, and every time he refused," Pulice said. "He eventually had to be Tasered."

The officers then took Rivera into custody without further incident. They charged him with resisting arrest, obstruction and weapons offenses.

"The officers did a solid job," Pulice said.

They "took it one step at a time" and "used the minimal amount of force necessary" to neutralize the threat, the lieutenant said.

