On Thursday, June 9th, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Oconee Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 539 South First Street in Uvalda. Officers discovered 30.84 grams of Methamphetamine, a firearm, and scales and other drug paraphernalia. Tyler Hugh Kight and Samantha J. Glisson, who reside at this address, were taken into custody and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. In addition to the drug charge, Kight was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Glisson was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Currently both are in jail awaiting a bond hearing with a Superior Court Judge.

UVALDA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO