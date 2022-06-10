ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Teen Mom’s Cory Wharton Reveals Newborn Baby Had Emergency Surgery Due To Heart Condition

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Aa32_0g76YzWj00
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Cory Wharton, 31, and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, 27, welcomed a baby girl named Maya Grace, but the newborn has already experienced health issues. The Teen Mom alum revealed in a June 10 Instagram post that his daughter was diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia, which as Cory explains, is a form of congenital heart disease that’s caused by an undeveloped tricuspid valve. Cory said that Maya had her “first successful surgery” on June 7 and she’s now recovering.

“She is doing very well, we can’t wait to bring her home & show her the love that she needs,” Cory wrote in his post about his baby girl’s health. The Challenge star further explained that Maya’s condition requires two more open heart surgeries, the first when she’s 4 to 6 months old, and the second when she’s around 3 or 4 years old. “Right now we are all trying to stay positive & having that successful surgery on Tuesday is something to celebrate,” Cory said. “That’s one down, we have two left.”

Cory admitted that he “debated for a long time” if he was going to publicly reveal his daughter’s health struggles. Ultimately, he decided to share the truth after being inspired by other “positive stories” that he and Taylor have seen on the internet. Cory said that he’s been visiting Maya in the NICU every but it “isn’t easy” for him and Taylor, who also share daughter Mila, 2. Cory also has a 5-year-old daughter named Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

Cory ended his lengthy caption on Instagram with a sweet message to baby Maya. “We are always right by your side,” the father of three wrote. “I’m so proud of you for going thru all this. You have a story, and we can’t wait to watch your personality blossom.” He added, “We can’t wait to have you home, So you just keep recovering and before you know it you’ll be home with us.”

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
Black Enterprise

Mother of 11: Keke Wyatt Introduces Her ‘Miracle Baby Boy’ With Genetic Disorder To The World

Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah welcomed a new baby boy to the family on May 27, 2022. The new mother of eleven announced the birth of her “miracle baby boy” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring on her Instagram account this week. She also shared an adorable photo of her husband holding a healthy newborn in his arms. In the caption, Wyatt explains to her 1.6 million followers about the challenges she endured and why she considers her new addition to the family a miracle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheyenne Floyd
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgeries#Teen Mom#Emergency Surgery#Congenital Heart Disease#Challenge
People

Cause of Death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Requires 'More Investigation': Medical Examiner

The spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner's Office is still investigating the details surrounding the death of Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner. "Cause of death is deferred," the spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee breaks silence as she mourns death of fire victim

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee has shared a heartbreaking statement after escaping a fire at her recording studio last week. The musician left the burning building with her producer, but tragically a third person lost their life. In a message posted on Instagram, Aimee named the victim, Nathan Avery Edwards, known...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice

There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”
CELEBRITIES
Shreveport Magazine

“We didn’t know vaccination expires”, Student, who woke up with temperature and pain in her limbs, thought she had COVID-19 before she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and was given 1 in 10 chance of survival

The young student, who woke up with temperature and pain in her limbs, thought she had COVID-19 before she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and was given 1 in 10 chance of survival. The 19-year-old woman initially thought she had COVID, because her flatmates contacted the virus previous week. Luckily, she was able to get medical treatment immediately, which meant she has suffered no lasting damage. When the student arrived at the hospital, she became so ill she was unconscious. The following day, she was admitted to the infectious disease unit at the hospital, where she stayed for 5 days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram

June 12 (UPI) -- Country music superstar Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that he has been battling stomach cancer. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé: Liz updates fans on her relationship with Ed in 2022

After their bumpy ride on 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the show are wondering if Ed and Liz are still together in 2022. Big Ed is nothing short of a reality TV icon. He is known for his controversial behaviour on 90 Day Fiancé, as viewers have joined him on his journey to finding love.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Looks Like Sugar Bear Has a New Girlfriend — Who Is His Sweet New Lady?

Well it's official, Sugar Bear has found a new lady a mere four months after his divorce from Jennifer Lamb. We're not here to judge his relationship patterns but he does seem to give himself very little breathing room between gals. Sugar Bear, you need to know yourself before you can know anyone else! That's just dating 101. Speaking of knowing someone, let's meet Sugar Bear's sweet...heart.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
18K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy