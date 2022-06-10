ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Three injured after shooting at Prince George’s County mall

By Makea Luzader, Elise Kim
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7nTr_0g76Yvzp00

UPDATE 3:31 p.m. — Police said during an update that two men had a “verbal exchange” with two women and another man before leaving the mall. One of the men turned around and started firing a gun, hitting the three others.

Police said that the two women are in serious condition. The man is still in critical condition.

There were two on-duty and one off-duty officer in the mall who were able to respond to give aid. Another officer responded from a different location.

Witnesses told police that the two men fled on foot and were wearing some sort of face covering. Police do not believe that this was a random shooting.

A part of the mall was shut down during the investigation.

UPDATE (6/10/22) 2:25 p.m. — Police identified the victims as all adults — two women and one man.

The male victim is in critical condition, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Shooting at The Valley Mall in Hagerstown

The women suffered what are considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place around 12:45 p.m. at the entrance of the mall.

Stick with WDVM for updates on this developing story.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Three people were transported after a shooting at The Shops at Iverson on Friday afternoon.

Injured state trooper released from hospital after Columbia Machine shooting

Police are still working to locate the suspect or suspects and said that there is no active shooter. The three victims have what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Middleton Found Guilty Of Murdering Man Near His Parents; Attempted First-Degree Murder Of Bystanders

UPDATE – Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, June 13, 2022, a Charles County jury, after a 6-day trial, convicted Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, of the First-Degree Murder of Kwasi Louard-Clarke, the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Montreal Wade and Tyrone Coleman, Home Invasion, and related charges.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting happened around 8:17 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road. A second man was also shot and was transported to the hospital. No suspects or motives have been reported at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wdvm#The Shops At Iverson#Columbia Machine
mocoshow.com

7-Eleven Employee Shot by Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker

Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting at the 7-Eleven located at 14101 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring at approximately 3:18am on Sunday morning. MCPD officers located two victims, Enrique Devaul and Kristie Thrappas, both employees of the store. Thrappas’ ex-boyfriend, Zekale Long, allegedly entered the 7-Eleven and shot at Devaul, grazing his midsection.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
US News and World Report

Police: Infant Dies After Fall From Car, Being Run Over

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A baby girl has died after she fell out of the backseat of a car in northern Virginia and was accidentally run over, police said Monday. Prince William County Police say they responded to an accident Sunday afternoon in Woodbridge. According to police, a 35-year-old...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man seriously stabbed in Ocean City; suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
OCEAN CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

Maserati stolen in Northeast DC; police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A Maserati was stolen in Northeast DC early Monday morning after an unarmed carjacking, according to a police report. The report says the victim was stopped in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Place NE on Monday morning around 12:05 a.m. The victim says her cell...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAL

Man killed in crash in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died in a weekend crash in Dauphin County. Swatara Township police said 40-year-old James Payne, of Harrisburg, was traveling in the 5400 block of Derry Street when his vehicle left the road shortly after 1:15 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle hit a telephone pole...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WDVM 25

Loved ones of Smithsburg shooting victim speak out

It has been almost one week since three people died in a mass shooting in Smithsburg, Md., and loved ones of the victims are beginning to speak out. Taylor Toms, the girlfriend of 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace, said she felt led to share more about Wallace in the wake of his death.
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Boy, 18, Drowns At Codorus State Park: Coroner

An 18-year-old boy has drown at Codorus State Park, according to the York County coroner's office. The boy was with "a small group of young people" who had been on a walk at the park when they decided to go for a swim on Tuesday, June 14, the coroner's release states.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy