French Montana Links Up With Babyface Ray & Harry Fraud On "Drive By"

"Oh, what a tangled web we weave," or so they say, and Blueface has himself wrapped up tight. The California rapper has been making headlines, but it seems that people are more familiar with the inner workings of his family and relationship drama than his music these days. Blueface currently has a child on the way with Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his son, but he's also been dating Chrisean Rock openly. The pair recently went viral after Blueface's mother and sister showed off their injuries following a fight with Rock, further deepening the chaos that has erupted between them all behind the scenes.

