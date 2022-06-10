Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Trilogy Weekend Kicks Off

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, June 9th, local officials and boxing legends visited Turning Stone Casino to officially kickoff the once-in-a-lifetime International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Trilogy.

“Each and every one of these people is a living legend in their own right,” said Jazz Securo , Award-Winning Announcer.

“Typically, the International Boxing Hall of Fame inducts one class of honorees at a time, this year, as we are able to come together in celebration of the sport once again, we are honoring not one, not two, but three classes of inductees in the same ceremony.”

You heard it right – not one but three classes of boxing legends will be inducted into the hall of fame, including some of the most iconic names such as Floyd Mayweather , Laila Ali , and more.

“This one brings it up to another level because of the three classes, so it’s one of the biggest events we’ve ever put on,” said Ed Brophy , Executive Director of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Our partner with Turning Stone Casino really has made this all happen and together we’ve really put together a really great weekend, and we’re so excited about it.”

During the next three days, boxing fans will have the opportunity to mingle with some of the biggest names in the industry. The event will also feature the return of Showtime’s Shobox: The New Generation, and a heavyweight clash on Friday night between Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov also known as the “Big Uzbek,” and heavyweight prospect Jack Mulowayi.

“It’s a big honor to fight in such a big event and headline the Shobox, that’s something new for me, and I promise that you will enjoy tomorrow night’s fights,” said Jalolov.

“I’m used to the upsets; I’m used to stealing the show – so that’s what I’m going to do tomorrow night,” said Mulowayi.

A Ukrainian flag will also be raised in the arena throughout the duration of the event as a symbol of solidarity, and to make it even more special, this is the first year that women will be inducted into the boxing hall of fame.

“The strides that women’s boxing has made – we’re all going in the right direction,” said Christy Martin, an American former professional boxer.

“A little slower than I had hoped and anticipated, but – This makes it serious. this makes it like, okay we’re getting respect, credibility, and all the major sanctioned bodies now are recognizing world champions – so it’s onward and upward.”

Tickets for the Friday night fights are still available, and events will run through the weekend, all leading up to the annual parade this Sunday.

