ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Trilogy Weekend Kicks Off

By Shelby Pay
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUiT4_0g76Yo3y00

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, June 9th, local officials and boxing legends visited Turning Stone Casino to officially kickoff the once-in-a-lifetime International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Trilogy.

“Each and every one of these people is a living legend in their own right,” said Jazz Securo , Award-Winning Announcer.

“Typically, the International Boxing Hall of Fame inducts one class of honorees at a time, this year, as we are able to come together in celebration of the sport once again, we are honoring not one, not two, but three classes of inductees in the same ceremony.”

You heard it right – not one but three classes of boxing legends will be inducted into the hall of fame, including some of the most iconic names such as Floyd Mayweather , Laila Ali , and more.

“This one brings it up to another level because of the three classes, so it’s one of the biggest events we’ve ever put on,” said Ed Brophy , Executive Director of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Our partner with Turning Stone Casino really has made this all happen and together we’ve really put together a really great weekend, and we’re so excited about it.”

During the next three days, boxing fans will have the opportunity to mingle with some of the biggest names in the industry. The event will also feature the return of Showtime’s Shobox: The New Generation, and a heavyweight clash on Friday night between Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov also known as the “Big Uzbek,” and heavyweight prospect Jack Mulowayi.

“It’s a big honor to fight in such a big event and headline the Shobox, that’s something new for me, and I promise that you will enjoy tomorrow night’s fights,” said Jalolov.

“I’m used to the upsets; I’m used to stealing the show – so that’s what I’m going to do tomorrow night,” said Mulowayi.

A Ukrainian flag will also be raised in the arena throughout the duration of the event as a symbol of solidarity, and to make it even more special, this is the first year that women will be inducted into the boxing hall of fame.

“The strides that women’s boxing has made – we’re all going in the right direction,” said Christy Martin, an American former professional boxer.

“A little slower than I had hoped and anticipated, but – This makes it serious. this makes it like, okay we’re getting respect, credibility, and all the major sanctioned bodies now are recognizing world champions – so it’s onward and upward.”

Tickets for the Friday night fights are still available, and events will run through the weekend, all leading up to the annual parade this Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Crowds pack Peterboro Street for Boxing Hall of Fame Parade

CANASTOTA, N.Y. - Hundreds of people packed Peterboro Street in Canastota just a catch a glimpse of their favorite boxer for the Boxing Hall of Fame Champions Parade. "Oh it's awesome where else can you go see Superstars right here in Canastota, usually I would have a few little beverages and enjoy myself my family is over there talking... nice family event," said Joe McAdoo.
CANASTOTA, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Sports Awards – Female MVP nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our nominees for Female MVP. The 6th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards are set for Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com. That night, all you have to do is click on sports and watch our exclusive show dedicated to honoring and celebrating the best in […]
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

CNY native makes the jump to American Ninja Warrior

Jeremy Warters of Chittenango has made the jump to be a contestant on American Ninja Warrior. Warters is a coach at the Warrior Factory in Syracuse, and through this position, he’s been able to make a dream come true after three years of working towards his goal. In grade...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Induction#Combat#Sports#Verona#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#Showtime
WETM 18 News

Two local coaches square off at Dunn Field

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local baseball coaches from the Twin Tiers converged on Dunn Field. Newly named coach of the Mansfield Destoyers, Jeremy Gulich of Horseheads, faced the Elmira Pioneers Tuesday night. The Pioneers are coached by Elmira native Andy Drum, who has plenty years of experience under former Pios coach, Matt Burch. The […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Sports Community Moment – Dunn Field

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another sports community moment in the Twin Tiers. Last Friday, the Elmira Pioneers earned their first win of the season at historic Dunn Field. The Pioneers bested the Newark Pilots, 7-4, ending their five-game losing streak. Above Dunn Field is one of the most picturesque shots in all […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two local athletes receive Billy Lowe Memorial Scholarship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area student-athletes have earned a special honor. In honor of the life and legacy of Billy Lowe, Corning’s Parker Wolfe and Horseheads Keagan Winkky received the Billy Lowe Memorial Scholarship. As part of the Forever2Six Fund, both Wolfe and Winkky earned scholarship money for their respective colleges they will attend […]
ELMIRA, NY
WIBX 950

New Hartford’s Roman Kimball Headed to College World Series

The College World Series begins this Friday and among the few hundred student athletes competing for the national championship is one from New Hartford. Roman Kimball is a freshman pitcher for Notre Dame University, which just stunned the college baseball world by knocking-off the number-one seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the super-regional round.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
104.5 The Team

New York State Fair New Show Announcement! This One Rocks!

Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
MUSIC
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback -1966- Elmira parade

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We once again go back to the vault for some classic film. On this next installment of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to the 1960’s and this special Elmira parade in downtown. Captured by WETM legend, Rod Denson, we travel back to 1966 to see a bustling city full of […]
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native Post Malone welcomes baby girl, announces engagement

“Congratulations” to Syracuse native Post Malone, who is officially a dad. The “One Right Now” singer-rapper told Howard Stern on Monday that he welcomed his first child, a baby girl, and announced that he’s engaged. The reveal came as Malone, 26, said he “kissed” his “baby girl” before leaving their home for a recording studio.
FanSided

Syracuse basketball should make a run at 5-star moving to IMG Academy

Syracuse basketball coaches have already doled out scholarship offers to, and shown interest in, a wide range of four-star and five-star prospects in the 2024 class. Come June 15, Orange coaches and their peers around the country will be able to start making direct contact with players in this cycle. That could result in the ‘Cuse ramping up its recruitment of current targets while also possibly making new offers to others in 2024.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Fizz Film Room: Why Papa Kante Is So Special

A basketball team can never have too many centers, especially at the collegiate level. With Jesse Edwards potentially out the door after this upcoming season, Syracuse could be in big need of a big man at this time next year. Why not solve that issue now and bring Papa Kante into the mix? The Fizz thinks very highly of the Connecticut native, and we’re not alone. Kante has received an offer from defending national-champion Kansas among other high-major programs. So what makes him so special? Let’s watch some film to find out.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Terwilliger, ECU baseball season comes to a close

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top college baseball players saw his season end. Corning grad Ben Terwilliger, a senior pitcher for the East Carolina baseball program, faced defeat in the NCAA Super Regional series at the hands of Texas. The Longhorns cruised to an 11-1 win. Texas won the last two games […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Take 5 ticket worth almost $18K sold in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — One top-prize-winning ticket for the Take 5 midday drawing on June 12 was sold in Syracuse. According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was worth $17,977.50 and was sold at the Wegmans located at 4722 Onondaga Boulevard in Syracuse. The winning numbers of the drawing were 8-16-17-31-37. Individuals who purchased […]
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy