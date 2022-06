ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, June 7, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed two applications recommended by the Rockingham Revolving Loan Fund Committee. The Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) is a source of capital assisting in start-up and expanding businesses. It is available for all applicants who meet program eligibility and lending requirements. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the disbursement of funds is contingent on an available fund balance. The RLF Committee recommends applicants, but the final decision is upheld by the selectboard.

