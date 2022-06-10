Portland outdoor public pools to open June 22

PORTLAND, Ore. — It has been nearly one year since the deadly heat dome settled over the Pacific Northwest. More than 200 people died in Oregon and Washington combined. On Tuesday, Multnomah County leaders laid out some of the changes they have made since then. They include a more...
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Unusually heavy rain and melting snowpack have pushed the Columbia River to flood stage from Vancouver, Washington, to Portland, Oregon. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Columbia River between Vancouver and Kelso through early Wednesday afternoon, The Columbian reported. People can...
ASTORIA, Ore. — No one was injured Tuesday when Buoy Beer Co.’s building collapsed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The brewery, located along the Columbia River, was closed when the collapse happened. The company posted on its social media pages that everyone was safe and thanked people...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Charter Commission approved Tuesday night by a 17-3 vote big changes to the way Portland’s government operates. The vote sends three proposed changes to Portland voters this November. Here are the changes. Four new geographic districts would be created for the city, three...
SALEM, Ore. — New rules to protect workers during Oregon’s summer months go into effect on Tuesday. That includes requiring rest breaks of varying lengths when temperatures reach 90 to 100 degrees in industries that require working outside. Employers must also provide shade and cool water. Overall, the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and parade kicks off this weekend. Saturday and Sunday’s activities will start at around 12 p.m. at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park. There is an $8 suggested donation at the gate. Donations will go to making pride happen each year...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Business owners and city leaders came together in Portland's Old Town on Monday to look at progress made over the last few months and the work still needed in that neighborhood. Mayor Ted Wheeler said he recognizes the community is still facing hurdles. KATU asked the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The military ships that visited Portland for Fleet Week are leaving the waterfront. Some of the ships started leaving Sunday, but a majority are scheduled to leave Monday morning. People can expect bridge lifts from 7:30 to 10 a.m. While in town, people could tour the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rene Gonzalez is challenging Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty for her seat on the Portland City Council. Hardesty and Gonzalez finished first and second out of several candidates in last month's primary, neither getting enough votes to win outright, so they advance to a runoff on the ballot in November.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Linda Wabs’ help goes beyond the helpful things she hands out to the homeless. She working to break down barriers. With the help of her community and friends, she gathers donations for people living on the street. “People drop off things on my front porch...
Between Washington and Oregon, the Pacific Northwest has had a big drink of water this spring. While all those gray skies can cause gloom, it's bringing the region significant benefits as we transition into summer. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, between May 31 and June 7, the area over...
ALBANY, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Authority is looking for two 19-year-olds who ran away from a supervised treatment program in Albany back on May 16. The state says Kayli Benshoof and Savanah Howes, both 19 years old, were in the Young Women’s Transition Program. They were at a supervised program in the community when they left without permission, OYA said.
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man already a suspect in two Salem shootings is now accused in a third. A Marion County grand jury indicted Kenneth Wayne Felton on June 10 on several charges, including attempted murder, in a May 18 shooting that left a 54-year-old man fighting for his life in a Salem hospital.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Highway 26 is closed in both directions just west of the Highway 6 turnoff due to a crash. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, there were injuries. Deputies said the crash happened near a construction zone, and none of the workers were hurt. The...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who caught COVID-19 two years ago is raising awareness for the long-term health concerns of the virus. When we think of coronavirus, we usually think of the physical symptoms like coughing and fever. What Amy Weishan wants people to know is your mental health...
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say a 20-year-old man was shot and wounded downtown Monday afternoon. Police say an argument broke out at the Cherriots Transit Mall among several people, and shots were fired around 3 p.m. about a block away in the parking lot on the west side of Columbia Bank.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone was hit by a driver early Sunday morning while riding a rental e-scooter in Southeast Portland, police officials said. The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; no word from Portland Police on their current condition. The crash was reported shortly after midnight...
KALAMA, Wash. — Kalama police officers took a boy into custody Monday afternoon after they said he made threats to aim a machine gun at students rallying in support of the LGBTQ+ community in front of Kalama High and Middle schools. The two schools, which share the same campus,...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The self-published romance novelist who was found guilty of shooting and killing her husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute back in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison for his murder. In late May, Nancy Crampton-Brophy - who once wrote an essay titled “How to...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Northeast Portland on Sunday morning, police officials said. The shooting was reported at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Holladay Street and Northeast 11th Street, near Holladay Park. Police said a man was shot....
