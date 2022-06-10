Portland outdoor public pools to open June 22

ALBANY, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Authority is looking for two 19-year-olds who ran away from a supervised treatment program in Albany back on May 16. The state says Kayli Benshoof and Savanah Howes, both 19 years old, were in the Young Women’s Transition Program. They were at a supervised program in the community when they left without permission, OYA said.

