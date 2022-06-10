ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland outdoor public pools to open June 22

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland is planning to open its seven public...

katu.com

KATU.com

Multnomah County shares improvements to extreme heat response

PORTLAND, Ore. — It has been nearly one year since the deadly heat dome settled over the Pacific Northwest. More than 200 people died in Oregon and Washington combined. On Tuesday, Multnomah County leaders laid out some of the changes they have made since then. They include a more...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Flood warning for Columbia River around Portland and Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Unusually heavy rain and melting snowpack have pushed the Columbia River to flood stage from Vancouver, Washington, to Portland, Oregon. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Columbia River between Vancouver and Kelso through early Wednesday afternoon, The Columbian reported. People can...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Buoy Beer building in Astoria collapses, no injuries

ASTORIA, Ore. — No one was injured Tuesday when Buoy Beer Co.’s building collapsed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The brewery, located along the Columbia River, was closed when the collapse happened. The company posted on its social media pages that everyone was safe and thanked people...
ASTORIA, OR
KATU.com

New Oregon OSHA rules protecting workers from high heat go into effect

SALEM, Ore. — New rules to protect workers during Oregon’s summer months go into effect on Tuesday. That includes requiring rest breaks of varying lengths when temperatures reach 90 to 100 degrees in industries that require working outside. Employers must also provide shade and cool water. Overall, the...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland Pride Waterfront Festival & Parade kicks off this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and parade kicks off this weekend. Saturday and Sunday’s activities will start at around 12 p.m. at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park. There is an $8 suggested donation at the gate. Donations will go to making pride happen each year...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon's drought improves slightly as spring rain continues

Between Washington and Oregon, the Pacific Northwest has had a big drink of water this spring. While all those gray skies can cause gloom, it's bringing the region significant benefits as we transition into summer. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, between May 31 and June 7, the area over...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Two 19-year-olds run away from supervised program in Albany, Oregon Youth Authority says

ALBANY, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Authority is looking for two 19-year-olds who ran away from a supervised treatment program in Albany back on May 16. The state says Kayli Benshoof and Savanah Howes, both 19 years old, were in the Young Women’s Transition Program. They were at a supervised program in the community when they left without permission, OYA said.
KATU.com

Salem police link suspect to third shooting

SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man already a suspect in two Salem shootings is now accused in a third. A Marion County grand jury indicted Kenneth Wayne Felton on June 10 on several charges, including attempted murder, in a May 18 shooting that left a 54-year-old man fighting for his life in a Salem hospital.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Highway 26 closed near Banks due to crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Highway 26 is closed in both directions just west of the Highway 6 turnoff due to a crash. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, there were injuries. Deputies said the crash happened near a construction zone, and none of the workers were hurt. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Woman shares mental health struggles after contracting COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who caught COVID-19 two years ago is raising awareness for the long-term health concerns of the virus. When we think of coronavirus, we usually think of the physical symptoms like coughing and fever. What Amy Weishan wants people to know is your mental health...
KATU.com

Man shot and wounded near Salem transit mall, 2 teens arrested

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say a 20-year-old man was shot and wounded downtown Monday afternoon. Police say an argument broke out at the Cherriots Transit Mall among several people, and shots were fired around 3 p.m. about a block away in the parking lot on the west side of Columbia Bank.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Person riding e-scooter hit, injured by driver in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone was hit by a driver early Sunday morning while riding a rental e-scooter in Southeast Portland, police officials said. The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; no word from Portland Police on their current condition. The crash was reported shortly after midnight...
PORTLAND, OR

