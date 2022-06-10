ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

National reaction to Florida State firing head baseball coach Mike Martin Jr.

By Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJRmI_0g76XdOC00

News surfacing of Florida State firing head coach Mike Martin Jr. sent shockwaves around the college baseball world.

Below are some of the more notable reactions nationally. Interestingly enough, none of FSU's current players have shared their thoughts about the firing on social media.

Reach Carter Karels at ckarels@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @ CarterKarels.

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: National reaction to Florida State firing head baseball coach Mike Martin Jr.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Former FSU and NFL standout Corey Simon to run for Florida office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State University and NFL football player Corey Simon announced Monday he is officially running against incumbent Loranne Ausley for her District Three senate seat. Simon filed paperwork Monday to run in the district encompassing most of the Big Bend. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Man who led Tallahassee Patriot Front training charged in Idaho mass arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspected hate group known to have trained in Tallahassee made national headlines over the weekend. Authorities say Patriot Front was planning to spark a riot at a Pride parade in Idaho Saturday. Thirty members of the group were in the back of a U-Haul when a concerned citizen called 911, leading to the mass arrest.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU NAA Convention Raises Over $300K, Honors Distinguished Alumni

Distinguished Alumni: Standing from left Andre Harper, Charles Johnson, Michael Moore, NAA President Col. Gregory Clark, FAMU President Larry Robinson, Martez Prince, Don Roberts, Scotty Barnhart.(Seated from left)Joy May-Harris, Kimberly Evans, Rhonda Rolle, Lakitsia Gaines, FAMU NAA DAA Chair Doris Hicks, Vivian Bradley Johnson. Florida A&M University National Alumni Association’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
valdostatoday.com

CCHS graduate becomes a dentist by defying the odds

MOULTRIE – Starting with working in vegetable fields, a Colquitt County High School graduate defied the odds to become a dentist. In 2012, Jose Vargas was full of dreams and ambition. He graduated from Colquitt County High School as a merit scholar, something he had worked tirelessly to achieve. Naturally, many think the next step would be college for an academically successful student. As Jose had already learned, nothing is as easy as it seems.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Braves Trophy Tour coming to Valdosta, Tifton, Thomasville

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour will include stops in Valdosta, Tifton, and Thomasville. Atlanta Braves Announce Additional Stops of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. ATLANTA (June 9, 2022) – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour...
THOMASVILLE, GA
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Appoints Assistant State Attorney Jigisa Patel-Dookhoo Judge On 18th Judicial Circuit Court

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Rockledge resident Jigisa Patel-Dookhoo to the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Patel-Dookhoo, who has been an Assistant State Attorney since 2016, will serve Brevard and Seminole counties as a judge on the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Currently, she...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Let my people go

A conservative group wants Florida to go back to 1983 — to bring back parole and reduce recidivism. A recent study from a conservative criminal justice reform group is advocating for Florida to restore its parole system back to what it had before 1983. On Tuesday, Right on Crime...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Mike Martin#College Baseball#Baseball Coach#Fsu#Eastern#Barstool#Notre Dame
WCTV

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Tallahassee police officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen officer Christopher Fariello. The funeral for Fariello is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, TPD announced. A funeral procession will begin around 9:20 a.m. from Governor’s Square Mall, in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County Schools announces new principals for 2022-23 school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven schools in Leon County will begin the 2022-23 school year with new principals in place, the school district announced Monday. Apalachee Elementary School will have a new principal, Dr. Pam Hightower, who has an extensive career in elementary education and previously served as the principal at Bond Elementary. Mr. Ben Threadgill will be the next principal of J. Michael Conley Elementary School.
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Chipley Bugle

Corey Aaron Reynolds Obit

Corey Aaron Reynolds, 18 of Bonifay, Florida passed from this life on Friday, June 3, 2022. Corey was born on September 23, 2003, in Marianna, Florida to Mark Reynolds and Heather Stewart. Corey truly had a servants heart. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, and he would give a stranger the shirt off of his back. Corey was loved by all who knew him, and he will be sorely missed.
BONIFAY, FL
WCTV

Woman wins $1M jackpot in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery after buying a Gold Rush Limited Scratch-off game at Parkside Food and Gas, located at 1417 South Monroe St. Melanie Strickland, 60, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time payment of $795,000, but she doesn’t...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Weekly Challenger

DeSantis is absent, Crist present on the campaign trail

While gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist visits Florida’s diverse small towns and big cities, the abrasive DeSantis has yet to hold a meeting with any constituency or hear their concerns. Crist is seen sharing a laugh and a selfie with a cashier at Piggly Wiggly in Tallahassee. TALLAHASSEE — Democratic...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Trial delayed for Tallahassee woman accused in murder for hire plot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The trial of a Tallahassee woman accused of hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband has now been delayed until August, according to federal court records. Gretchen Buselli was indicted and arrested back in September 2021 after an undercover FBI investigation. Her indictment contends she...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man shot and killed by deputy in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Valdosta, Lowndes County, GA. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgie Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, June 13. What we know: One man was shot and is dead. No officers were...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Family that was victim of triple shooting on road to recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A family is trying to pick up the pieces following a shooting that eventually led to the death of a Tallahassee police officer. Tyunna Cleveland, 19, is now back home less than a week after police say her father, Tyrone Cleveland, opened fire, shooting Tyunna, her sister and her mother.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy