Record-Courier

Touch-A-Truck coming to Brimfield on June 18

By Record-Courier
 4 days ago
The Brimfield Township Touch-A-Truck 2022 is coming to Lions Community Park, 4484 Edson Road, on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event will include an opportunity for families to get close and personal with fire trucks, construction equipment, police cruisers, military vehicles and other vehicles from the township and around Portage County.

There will also be a local food truck, crafts and activities for kids, including bouncy houses.

