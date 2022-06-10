FC Barcelona, Juventus to play at Cotton Bowl in Dallas late July
DALLAS (KDAF) — Some of soccer’s brightest stars will be battling it out at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.
On July 26, FC Barcelona and Juventus will face off against each other at 7 p.m. as one of the top matchups across the U.S. for the Soccer Champions Tour.
Fair Park Dallas says, “Two European legends, FC Barcelona and Juventus will square off at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 26, as they travel to Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas for the 19th meeting between the two clubs.”
Here’s a look at the matches set for SCT:
Friday, July 22
Juventus vs. Club Deportivo Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Saturday, July 23
Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Tuesday, July 26
Real Madrid CF vs. Club América at Oracle Park, San Francisco
FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas
Saturday, July 30
Real Madrid CF vs. Juventus at Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles
AEG says, "The Cotton Bowl Stadium has been an iconic part of Dallas since it opened in 1930. Located at Fair Park, the site of the State Fair of Texas, the outdoor stadium is best known for its football and has been home to the SMU Mustangs, the Dallas Cowboys, the annual Red River Showdown game between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners, the State Fair Classic game between the Grambling State University Tigers and the Prairie View A&M University Panthers and, from 1937-2009, the Cotton Bowl Classic. It has hosted 1994 FIFA World Cup games, Concacaf Gold Cup games, Major League Soccer matches and a number of concerts including Elvis Presley and The Rolling Stones."
