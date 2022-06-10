ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Here’s what’s going on around DFW over the second weekend of June

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYYn0_0g76XQrd00

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a hot weekend in North Texas so if you’re getting out and about to enjoy all the happenings around town, be sure to take precautions and stay hydrated!

Taste of Dallas is this weekend! Here’s what you can expect

Friday marks the beginning of the Taste of Dallas at Dallas Market Hall, so if you’re looking to enjoy some fantastic local eats and drinks check it out! Need a little music in your life? Go jam out with Lupe Fiasco in Fort Worth or Koe Wetzel in Dallas! Of course, if you’re needing a sports fix the Dallas Wings will be taking on the Seattle Storm in Arlington. You can even head out to a sports bar around town and enjoy all the sporting events on the TVs that are happening around the U.S. Pride doesn’t stop and you can continue the celebration and enjoy Pride in Bloom at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Saturday, get out to the Taste of Dallas for its second day, you’re not going to want to miss it! Don’t forget to pair some good food with some good music as Machine Gun Kelly will be performing in Dallas. Maybe you’re in the mood for some art, don’t think twice about hitting up Hilton Anatole for the Caseta 18th annual Symposium & Texas Art Fair. Maybe get outside the box and head over to the Boho Market at Victory Park or even celebrate at the Community Beer Company’s eight-year Anniversary Party.

Click here to learn more about what’s happening in Texas.

Sunday, MORE Taste of Dallas in store during the final day of DFW’s largest annual summer food fest. In for a pool party and cornhole tournament? Check it out at the Beeman Hotel from 1-6 p.m. Grab a laugh from Anjelah Johnson-Reyes at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Government
papercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Father’s Day Weekend

From Juneteenth celebrations (festivals, fashion shows, rodeos, and more) to a craft beer walk, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Father’s Day weekend. On Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, The Blair Foundation and Elite News will host the North Texas Juneteenth Celebration, March, and Festival at Fair Park. The event will feature live entertainment, local Black-owned vendors, health and beauty expos, tech and panel discussions, and more.
bigcityreview.com

10 Best BBQ Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Texas has created a name for itself as one of the places to find the best mouthwatering BBQs. While Austin might have taken all the fame, Dallas has played a part too. The city might beknow for restaurants and shopping centers as tall as the sky, but it has its share of the best BBQs in Texas. The city offers different styles of BBQ that will tantalize your taste buds. From enormous delicious beef ribs to juicy brisket, spicy sausage, and chicken, there’s something for every barbecue fan. While the options might be endless, here are our top 10 picks for the best BBQ in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth in Dallas

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the National Independence Day Act, making June 19 a federal holiday. But that day has been celebrated among Black people in America for over 130 years. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode his horse down to Galveston and told slaves that President Abraham Lincoln two years earlier had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared all enslaved people in rebellious states not under Union control free. The 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the United States in December 1865.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lupe Fiasco
Dallas Observer

Some Musicians Don't Feel Safe in Deep Ellum These Days

Live music still provides the beat that summons crowds to Deep Ellum. The neighborhood at the heart of Dallas' nightlife scene is endlessly changing. The Anvil Bar and the Lizard Lounge are long gone, but new places have shuffled onto the stage, such as the Wingbucket franchise on Elm Street and Ruins on Commerce Street. A block south on Main Street, you can play video games and down shots at the Select Start arcade bar, suck spiked popsicles from Picolé Pops and treat your hangover with New Orleans style beignets and chicory coffee at Le Bon Temps.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Some of the Best Chicken Wings in Dallas Come From Around the World

Wings are a highly personal food. Smoky, sweet, spicy, sour or perhaps even naked — there is an abundance of options, and that doesn't even get to the international wing styles dished locally with flavors from Greece, Thailand and other spots on the globe. Eat your heart out with...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Dallas Market Hall#The Dallas Wings#The U S Pride#Machine Gun Kelly
Larry Lease

Hundreds Turn Out of March for Our Lives in Dallas

Hundreds turned out to March calling for an end to the ongoing gun violence.Liam Edwards/Unsplash. On a very hot Saturday afternoon, nearly 400 people turned out in downtown Dallas calling for an end to gun violence. Following last month's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, some protesters carried signs remembering the victims of the shooting. Others chanted as they moved through the city According to Dallas News, many spoke out about the changes they want to see.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
CultureMap Dallas

7-Eleven with surprising amenity tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Newest 7-Eleven store in Dallas comes with unheard-of amenity: a patio. Convenience store king 7-Eleven has opened a new store in Dallas with a previously unheard-of offering at a 7-Eleven store: a patio. Located at 13635 Preston Rd. at the corner of Alpha Road, this is one of the chain's "Evolution Stores," a concept that strives to upgrade the convenience store model, serving as a testing ground featuring their latest products and innovations.
DALLAS, TX
texasstandard.org

Investors bought nearly a third of all homes in Texas last year

Texas had the highest rate in the country for the number of homes sold to companies and corporations, with Tarrant, Rockwall and Midland counties seeing some of the largest shares of investors. Nearly a third of all homes sold in Texas last year went to a company or corporation that...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Emerald ash borer confirmed in City of Dallas

DALLAS — A small insect that has the potential to destroy certain types of trees has appeared in the City of Dallas. The presence of the emerald ash borer has been confirmed in the city limits, according to the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. The small, metallic green beetle...
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy