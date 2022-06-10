ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Super Strawberry Moon on the rise as first supermoon of 2022

By Brian Lada, Accuweather.com
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7prw_0g76XNSg00

Summer isn't the only season that begins this month. June also marks the start of supermoon season for astronomy lovers.

Supermoons are annual occurrences happening in sets of three or four and provide sky watchers and photographers with great opportunities to observe Earth's celestial companion.

This year features a trilogy of supermoons with the first of the trio rising on the night of Monday into Tuesday.

The viral nickname was coined by an astrologer in 1979, but it does have some astronomical merit.

As the moon orbits around the Earth, it does so in the shape of a misshapen oval called an ellipse rather than in a perfect circle. As a result, there are times when the moon is closer to the Earth (perigee) and times when it is farther away (apogee).

A supermoon occurs when there is a full moon around the same time that the moon is near perigee, causing it to look slightly bigger and slightly brighter than other full moons throughout the year. Conversely, a full moon that occurs near apogee appears slightly smaller and is referred to as a micro moon.

The difference between these two types of full moons is almost imperceptible and can only really be noticed in a side-by-side photo comparison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWfyO_0g76XNSg00

The apparent size of a supermoon (R) compared to a micro moon (L). Image courtesy of NASA Scientific Visualization Studio

Although the appearance may not be noticeable to the naked eye, it can still have an influence on the Earth.

"When the moon is close, Earth's diameter is a slightly larger fraction of the Earth-moon separation," NASA explained.

The gravitational pull of a supermoon can also cause high tides to be higher than normal, which could amplify coastal flooding. This can be worsened if there is a tropical storm or hurricane churning near the coast in the days surrounding a supermoon.

Supermoon or not, June's full moon has been given many nicknames over the years with the most popular being the Strawberry Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Because of this alternate nickname, the upcoming full moon is being referred to as the Super Strawberry Moon.

After June, the next supermoon will rise on July 13, followed by the last supermoon of 2022 on Aug. 11.

Comments / 10

Ann Sheloski
4d ago

here we go with the energy shifting for the chosen one's.. uggh I am not myself when this happens😒😕😕😒

Reply(2)
4
Related
Fatherly

How (And When) To See June’s Full Strawberry Supermoon

The wait for bright, warm weather is finally over. As we mark the days leading up to the Summer Solstice, marking the first day of summer, June has a really cool moon coming up first. While last month, there was a whole lot happening in the sky with the Flower Moon and the Supermoon Lunar Eclipse (and a surprise meteor storm) to celebrate the spring flowers, this June, it’s all about the Strawberry Moon — here’s what you need to know.
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

Hubble photo shows that Milky Way will collide with Andromeda galaxy. Are we doomed?

NASA has released a Hubble image that’s jaw-dropping and frightening at the same time. It shows our Galaxy, the Milky Way, heading towards a collision with its neighboring Andromeda galaxy. Of course, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but the photo will still make you look in awe and admire the almighty power of our universe.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Earth#Supermoon
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
IFLScience

If This Photo Of Saturn Was Actually Taken By Hubble, We Would All Soon Be Dead

Every now and then, an incredible space picture with a little bit of misinformation attached to it goes viral. Today's turn is a photo that supposedly shows Saturn, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The only small problem is that if this photo was what the caption says it is, all life on Earth would likely be wiped out before you could say "well isn't that pretty".
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Indy100

If you can spot the hidden tiger in this optical illusion you are in the top 1 per cent

Who doesn't love a good ol' optical illusion?Well apparently, if you can spot the second tiger in this trippy image, you're in the top one per cent of intelligent people – and it's much more difficult than you think.Asides from the obvious striped cat in the middle of the jungle, there's another "hidden tiger" that's left people scratching their heads.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake a look:Found it yet?If you've spotted the hidden tiger in this image, then (apparently) you're smarter than most people.Discussing the importance of optical illusions to better understand our brains, scientists Kim Ransley and...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."
WYOMING STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
377K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy