ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Meridian police officer

By Staff, wire report
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago

MERIDIAN, Miss. — A former police officer suspected of killing a Mississippi police officer who was responding to a call about domestic violence has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, was taken into custody the day after Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom was fatally shot while answering a call, authorities said.

A woman believed to be Bender’s girlfriend or fiancee, Brittany Jones, also was found dead at the scene where Croom was shot, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhnhQ_0g76XJvm00

“This whole incident is tragic and senseless,” Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young told a news conference.

Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, was the first officer to respond to a call about a disturbance at a residence on Thursday afternoon and informed a dispatcher “he had one at gunpoint,” she said. Soon after he reported that shots were being fired, according to Naylor-Young.

RELATED: Mississippi police officer killed in the line of duty was from Tuscaloosa

A second officer arrived to find Croom on the ground and Bender gone, she said. Officers went inside and found Jones dead, according to Naylor-Jones.

Bender was arrested in Ackerman, about 80 miles north of Meridian, police said. Further details weren’t immediately available, and authorities didn’t immediately announce charges.

Bender was fired in January just a few months after being hired as a police officer in Newton, Mississippi, said Chief Randy Patrick.

“There was an altercation that happened off duty with a civilian at a Walmart in Forrest,” Patrick said. Bender also worked for the police department in Newton, his hometown, previously under a different administration, but the reason for his departure wasn’t immediately clear, said Patrick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIdxS_0g76XJvm00

Croom is part of a family connected to University of Alabama football that includes an uncle, Sylvester Croom, who was an assistant coach at Alabama and in the NFL and head coach at Mississippi State University.

Kennis Croom, 30, worked with the Jackson Police Department previously and was honored by Tuscaloosa police in a statement shared on social media.

“Officer Croom served his community with bravery and selflessness. His sacrifice will not be forgotten,” Tuscaloosa police said.

Naylor-Young praised the deceased officer for his bravery and passion about police work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEYGr_0g76XJvm00

“Although yesterday was his day off, he chose to come in and serve, which he was known to do regularly,” she said.

On Friday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves praised Croom on social media.

"Mississippi has lost another hero. Yesterday, Officer Kennis Croom made the ultimate sacrifice while answering the call to protect a fellow Mississippian. Officer Croom and his brave actions will never be forgotten," Reeves said in a Twitter post.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey replied to Reeves' tweet.

"Governor Reeves, all of us in Alabama are praying for our neighbors in Mississippi and for Officer Croom’s loved ones. His impact reached across state lines, and he will always remain rooted with us. You’re correct in saying his heroism will not be forgotten," Ivey said..

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Suspect arrested in shooting death of Meridian police officer

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Fallen officer Kennis Croom to be buried in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week will have his homecoming and burial in his hometown of Tuscaloosa this weekend. Ofc. Kennis Croom, an officer with the Meridian Police Department, was killed June 9 while responding to a domestic violence call. With a suspect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man from Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue in Midfield around 11...
MIDFIELD, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Credit Union Burglarized, Cash Stolen Over the Weekend, FBI Involved

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tuscaloosa Police Department are investigating a burglary that took place at a local credit union. According to a TPD spokesperson, employees of the Tuscaloosa County Credit Union on Seventh Street called TPD shortly after 7:15 a.m. Monday morning after discovering the building had been broken into. It is believed the break-in took place sometime over the weekend.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Ackerman, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
WJTV 12

Two men killed in interstate shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men died in an interstate shooting that happened during a chase from Holmes to Yazoo County on Friday, May 27. The Yazoo Herald reported three men from Holmes County were driving on the interstate around 5:00 p.m. when the driver claims another car pulled beside them and began shooting […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Highway Patrol: Suspected cop killer arrested after statewide manhunt

A man suspected of killing a Mississippi police officer who was responding to a call about domestic violence has been arrested, authorities said Friday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Dante Marquez Bender, 31, was taken into custody but didn’t provide additional details. He was last seen Thursday afternoon in Meridian, where Officer Kennis Croom was fatally wounded while on duty.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of 67th Court North around 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Morrion Hamilton, 43, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hamilton was pronounced dead at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Kay Ivey
Tuscaloosa Thread

Body Found Under Tuscaloosa Bridge Sunday, Investigation Underway

Police are investigating but do not initially suspect foul play after a man was found dead beneath a bridge in Tuscaloosa Sunday morning. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the Bryant Bridge that crosses the Black Warrior River near Nucor Steel at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
WDAM-TV

All 4 juvenile escapees back in custody

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four teenagers who escaped from the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Facility are back in custody. The first was apprehended by Petal Police Department officers shortly after the escape early Saturday morning. Two more were taken into custody about 4:30 a.m. Saturday by Forrest County Sherriff’s...
wtva.com

Meridian murder suspect captured in Ackerman

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a Meridian police officer and a pregnant woman was captured Friday morning in Ackerman. Dante Marquez Bender, 31, was captured at a gas station at approximately 10:30. Law enforcement officers hunted Bender after he allegedly murdered officer Kennis Croom and Brittany...
ACKERMAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alabama Football#University Of Alabama#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Meridian Police#Naylor Jones
wcbi.com

A half day man hunt ends with an alleged killer behind bars

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)-14 and a half hours later Dante Bender was taken into custody. Bender made his way from Newton County to Ackerman early this morning where he was caught and arrested. Bender allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and unborn child along with Meridian police officer, Kennis Croom. His...
ACKERMAN, MS
impact601.com

LPD seeking whereabouts of wanted man

The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Andrew L. Smith. Smith (Black/Male, 27 years of age) of Paulding is wanted on one count of Sexual Battery of a Child. Smith is listed as wanted on NCIC. Lt. Mark Evans is the lead in the case....
PAULDING, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Walmart
bobgermanylaw.com

Forest, MS – Two Injured During Head-On Crash on Hwy 35

According to sources, the incident took place at about 3:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 35 near the Pearl River Bridge, just outside of the city limits in Forest. Leake County Deputies, the Carthage Fire Department, highway patrol officers, and paramedics all responded to reports of a head-on collision between two vehicles that resulted in a vehicle rollover.
FOREST, MS
valleynewslive.com

Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in Ackerman,...
WJTV 12

Officials want event promoter shut down in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County officials are looking into ways to stop a promoter from hosting events in the county. This comes after a shooting that happened at an event in Vaughan. The Yazoo Herald reported the event was held on private land at 281 Thomas Road. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local law enforcement honored a Meridian police officer who was shot in the line of duty on Thursday. The fallen officer, who was identified as Kennis Croom by the Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, was transported down Interstate 59 by the Meridian Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol units to the State Crime Lab on the Gulf Coast late Thursday night.
MERIDIAN, MS
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy