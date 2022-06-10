Did you see it? Charley Harper artwork appears in 'Stranger Things' episode 🙃

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
The work of world-renowned Cincinnati-based artist Charley Harper has been exhibited in museums and galleries worldwide. Now, it's being used as a prop in the latest season of Netflix's popular sci-fi drama, "Stranger Things."

"Stranger Things" is back with a fourth season and is currently trending on the streaming service as the most-watched English language show this week . Millions of fans across the country are taking to social media to weigh in on this season's events, and citizens of greater Cincinnati are no exception.

It was a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, but sure enough, Harper's artwork in the background of a scene from episode six, "The Dive." If you're looking for it, it's visible at the exact time stamp of 14 minutes, 36 seconds (when the gang enters the bedroom in search of Suzie the hacker).

The artwork featured is a poster titled "The Desert," commissioned by the U.S. National Park Service in 1986. The poster explores the abundance and variety of life inhabiting American deserts – prints of this poster range in price from $35 to $169.

The official Charley Harper Facebook page posted a screenshot from the show and several local fans of the series went on Reddit to discuss the appearance.

Who is Charley Harper?

Harper is an American modernist born in Frenchton, West Virginia, in 1922.

Harper later moved to Cincinnati to study at the Art Academy of Cincinnati, where he would remain until his death in 2007. He was famous for his wildlife prints, posters and book illustrations .

Where to watch 'Stranger Things'

"Stranger Things" is a Netflix original television series that debuted in 2016 and follows a group of young friends who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits in 1980s Indiana.

According to IMDB , the show begins with the disappearance of a young boy and the journey that his mother, a police chief and his friends take to find him. This journey forces the group to confront terrifying supernatural forces to get him back. To avoid any spoilers, we'll stop there and let you handle the rest of the research

Click here to watch season 4 of Stranger Things.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Did you see it? Charley Harper artwork appears in 'Stranger Things' episode 🙃

