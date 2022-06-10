"The world is not fair": Dog that defended owner in mountain lion attack dies

Photo Credit: anjajuli (iStock).

A Belgian Malinois that leapt to defend its owner in California during a mountain lion attack, sustaining serious wounds in the process, has died. While the dog, named Eva, was originally expected to survive, her owner took to Instagram to let the public know that after a night of seizures early this week, Eva's condition rapidly deteriorated and she became comatose. She died on the morning of June 8.

"Goodbye my sweet girl. You are my world, my light, my best friend. The world is a much dark place. F**k you universe," read part of the post announcing Eva's death. "This world is not fair. It is cruel. This wasn't supposed to happen," read a subsequent post.

According to the owner, Eva was a 'COVID dog,' brought into the family in March 2020 at about four months of age. Eva was roughly two-and-a-half when the attack occurred.

On that fateful day, May 16, Eva's owner was driving them both along California State Route 299 when she stopped at a rest stop. As the two walked down a path, a mountain lion appeared and swiped at her left shoulder. Eva sprung into action, engaging the lion, which quickly focused its aggressive behavior on the dog.

The mountain lion got a grip on Eva's head and refused to let go until the owner and another bystander started hitting the lion with a PVC pipe. Pepper spray, throwing rocks, and attempting to gouge the cat's eyes out were previously unsuccessful.

While Eva's owner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Eva was seriously hurt and rushed to an emergency veterinarian.

Though Eva's condition was serious due to multiple head wounds and seizures, she was released from the hospital two days after the attack and was reportedly recovering well. While she was reportedly able to run and was generally in a good mood, the night of seizures in June resulted in her condition taking a turn for the worse.

Condolences go out to those who loved Eva. Described by her owner as an "incredible, badass dog," Eva's story is one that won't be forgotten.

The post announcing Eva's death can be seen below:

Visit Eva's Instagram page here.