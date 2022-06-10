ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Gov. Wolf announces funding to support agricultural projects in Lebanon County

By James Wesser
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $2 million in funding for agricultural projects, which will be located in four counties, including Lebanon County. This is to help existing farms expand their operations and bring in additional revenue.

“Pennsylvania’s economy is deeply rooted in the agriculture industry and supporting projects that spur growth in these communities is important,” Gov. Wolf said. “The funding provided by the First Industries Fund helps farmers in the commonwealth grow their operations. Ensuring our farmers thrive is an investment in Pennsylvania’s future.”

The following projects in Lebanon County, which were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, are:

  • Dalton, Dale, and Kynel Himmelberger, through the Lebanon Valley Economic Development Corporation, were approved for a FIF loan in the amount of $400,000. The loan proceeds will be used for the construction of two 31,500-square-foot broiler houses. The project site is located at 10837 Jonestown Road, Jonestown, Lebanon County.
  • Clyde, Carolyn, Michael, and Rodney Meyer, through the Lebanon Valley Economic Development Corporation, were approved for a FIF loan in the amount of $400,000. The loan proceeds will be used for the construction of two 31,500-square-foot broiler houses. The project site is located at WS Thompson Avenue, North Annville Township, Lebanon County.
Other countries where projects will be located are Northumberland, Huntingdon, and Chester Counties.

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority, click here .

