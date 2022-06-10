ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for killing teen with crossbow

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqLtc_0g76WIVu00

HASTINGS, Mich. — A Michigan man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a teen with a crossbow last year.

WOOD-TV says Patrick Gilmore, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for shooting Lane Roslund, 17, with a crossbow and killing him.

Roslund was last seen on September 11, 2021. Michigan State Troopers found his body in a shallow grave about a month later on October 13, 2021, according to WOOD-TV. Roslund’s death certificate stated that he was shot with a crossbow, according to WOOD-TV.

WWMT says Gilmore told detectives he intentionally placed Roslund’s sweatshirt and other belongings to trick investigators into believing the teen drowned. The Barry County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, David Banister, told WWMT that he believed it was premeditated murder and was over a marijuana dispute.

Gilmore pleaded guilty in March in exchange for concealment of a body charge to be dropped, according to WWMT.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Officials: Alligator named Karen not facing charges after being involved in a car chase in Michigan

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — An alligator named Karen was a passenger in a car chase over the weekend in Michigan but officials said she is not facing any charges. Lake County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, a patrol sergeant saw a vehicle speeding. The patrol sergeant tried to conduct a traffic stop but the car fled the area, leading deputies and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources law enforcement on a short pursuit.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tennessee man charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma band director faces federal rape charges

MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
MARLOW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hastings, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Back in the saddle: Horses rescued from Minnesota swamp

TURTLE RIVER, Minn. — Sheriff’s deputies in Minnesota are credited with thinking quickly and creatively to rescue horses and their riders who were trapped in a bog. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office posted photos to its Facebook page, and said that deputies were called to a report of two horses stuck in a swamp in the Three Island County Park in Turtle River. Deputies said that two people were riding horses on the park trails, when the horses began to sink into the flooded bog. The animals spooked, running further into it, until they both sank and were unable to move.
TURTLE RIVER, MN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Florida woman rescues pet dog from alligator’s jaws

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman is credited with saving her small dog’s life after she found her pet with its head inside of an alligator’s mouth. Stephany Pineda told WSVN she heard her mother screaming, and when she ran outside of her south Florida home, she saw her French bulldog’s head in the animal’s mouth. Pineda ran outside toward the animals, screaming and pulling on the dog until the gator let go.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Gilmore
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mother and daughter injured by bear attack at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A family camping in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was attacked by a bear that ripped into their tent, hurting both a mother and child. The National Park Service said in a news release that a family of five and their dog were sleeping in their tent when a bear ripped into it early Sunday morning. Inside the tent, the bear scratched a 3-year-old girl and her mother.
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Crossbow#Violent Crime#Wood Tv#Michigan State Troopers#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California — (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Laxalt's Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who has embraced lies about the 2020 election, won the Republican nomination for a pivotal Nevada Senate seat, fending off a challenge from a political newcomer and setting up what will likely be a fierce and costly race against incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the most endangered Democrats in an evenly divided Senate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy