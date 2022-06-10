Blazers expected to dangle No. 7 pick to maximize Damian Lillard's prime

Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Trail Blazers will dangle the No. 7 overall pick in trade talks for an immediate roster upgrade to maximize the prime of Damian Lillard, who was on hand for a workout with a projected lottery pick, AJ Griffin.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumors: Damian Lillard interested in playing with Ayton, Anunoby nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/rum… – 8:41 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks workout for tomorrow:

Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

Bryce Hamilton (UNLV)

Trevor Keels (Duke)

E.J. Liddell (Ohio State)

David Roddy (Colorado State)

Blake Wesley (Notre Dame) – 5:14 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard offering instruction to Duke’s AJ Griffin following his Thursday workout with the Trail Blazers. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/ExwlYeAAIw – 2:17 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard on hand talking to AJ Griffin following his workout with the Trail Blazers. #Ripcity pic.twitter.com/4NWzGzsDeV – 2:14 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard is back from Melbourne and in the building today for AJ Griffin’s workout. New assistant GMs Mike Schmitz and Sergi Oliva are here too. pic.twitter.com/ZcywDpyMH9 – 2:02 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show with @Nate Duncan :

All the veteran extensions for this summer: Who gets what and why. Siakam, OG, Bogie, Dame, Wiggins, Lillard, VanVleet, KAT, Barnes, Sabonis and many more!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:52 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

David Roddy wants to be the NBA’s ultimate glue guy. Could that make him a fit in Denver?

Inside Roddy’s Nuggets workout, his pitch to NBA teams and focused offseason. Roddy has been working with Damian Lillard’s renowned trainer on his 3-point shot:

thednvr.com/inside-david-r… – 9:10 AM

Nikola Jovic on workout with Nuggets: “I showed a little bit of everything. A little bit of my shot. A little bit of my passing skills. Guard skills. Low-post skills,” Jovic said. “I see myself as a guy who always knows what the coach wants me to do on the court. If he wants me to be just a spot-up shooter who can rebound, I’ll be that. If he wants me to run the floor a little bit and run in transition, I’ll do that. If he wants me to defend all five positions, I’ll try that.” -via Denver Post / June 10, 2022

Wayne Cole: Washington Wizards June 11 Pre draft workout list. #DCAboveAll Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite David McCormack, Kansas Orlando Robinson, Fresno State TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky -via Twitter @waynec0le / June 10, 2022

Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston’s John Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season, one source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston’s interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022