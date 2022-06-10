ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Blazers expected to dangle No. 7 pick to maximize Damian Lillard's prime

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSs81_0g76WCDY00

Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Trail Blazers will dangle the No. 7 overall pick in trade talks for an immediate roster upgrade to maximize the prime of Damian Lillard, who was on hand for a workout with a projected lottery pick, AJ Griffin.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumors: Damian Lillard interested in playing with Ayton, Anunoby nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/rum…8:41 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks workout for tomorrow:

Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

Bryce Hamilton (UNLV)

Trevor Keels (Duke)

E.J. Liddell (Ohio State)

David Roddy (Colorado State)

Blake Wesley (Notre Dame) – 5:14 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard offering instruction to Duke’s AJ Griffin following his Thursday workout with the Trail Blazers. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/ExwlYeAAIw2:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tieMc_0g76WCDY00

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard on hand talking to AJ Griffin following his workout with the Trail Blazers. #Ripcity pic.twitter.com/4NWzGzsDeV2:14 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5bs1_0g76WCDY00

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard is back from Melbourne and in the building today for AJ Griffin’s workout. New assistant GMs Mike Schmitz and Sergi Oliva are here too. pic.twitter.com/ZcywDpyMH92:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUnUv_0g76WCDY00

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

🚨🚨🚨New episode!!!🚨🚨🚨

Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show with @Nate Duncan :

All the veteran extensions for this summer: Who gets what and why. Siakam, OG, Bogie, Dame, Wiggins, Lillard, VanVleet, KAT, Barnes, Sabonis and many more!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…7:52 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

David Roddy wants to be the NBA’s ultimate glue guy. Could that make him a fit in Denver?

Inside Roddy’s Nuggets workout, his pitch to NBA teams and focused offseason. Roddy has been working with Damian Lillard’s renowned trainer on his 3-point shot:

thednvr.com/inside-david-r…9:10 AM

Nikola Jovic on workout with Nuggets: “I showed a little bit of everything. A little bit of my shot. A little bit of my passing skills. Guard skills. Low-post skills,” Jovic said. “I see myself as a guy who always knows what the coach wants me to do on the court. If he wants me to be just a spot-up shooter who can rebound, I’ll be that. If he wants me to run the floor a little bit and run in transition, I’ll do that. If he wants me to defend all five positions, I’ll try that.” -via Denver Post / June 10, 2022

Wayne Cole: Washington Wizards June 11 Pre draft workout list. #DCAboveAll Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite David McCormack, Kansas Orlando Robinson, Fresno State TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky -via Twitter @waynec0le / June 10, 2022

Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston’s John Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season, one source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston’s interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell fuels Heat trade rumors with viral Jimmy Butler photo

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was recently spotted with Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during a birthday party. Renowned basketball trainer Chris Brickley hosted a birthday party, which saw the likes of Butler, Mitchell, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony come together to celebrate. Do everything with a good heart and expect nothing in […] The post Jazz star Donovan Mitchell fuels Heat trade rumors with viral Jimmy Butler photo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Kentucky State
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers’ Anthony Davis is better than Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is better than both Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, at least if you ask Stephen A. Smith. Never mind that Luka carried the Mavericks all the way to the Western Conference Finals. It doesn’t matter that Jokic became NBA Most […] The post Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers’ Anthony Davis is better than Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis makes surprise trip to see current UNC commits

While UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is in the middle of a key offseason, he continues to show support for future Tar Heels all around the country. In this case, he even went outside of the country to visit two key future North Carolina prospects. Team USA Basketball is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship down in Tijuana and are fresh off of a semi-final win on Saturday. But, earlier this week, Davis made a visit to watch and support incoming UNC freshman Seth Trimble and 2023 UNC commit GG Jackson, both on the USA roster. Even though both players...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Lillard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan defender on Ohio State beating the Wolverines in Columbus, "we're not going to let that happen."

Inevitably, every year a reporter asks someone from Ohio State and Michigan about thoughts on The Game. And every year players will gladly oblige and give their biased opinion. Even though we’re still about six months from the Wolverines coming to Columbus, it’s never too early to start thinking about the greatest rivalry in all of sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Nba Draft#Basketball#The Trail Blazers#Hollinger Duncan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz to interview Sixers assistant Sam Cassell for head coaching job

Now that the offseason is essentially in full swing in the NBA, now is the time for the coaching carousel to go around and around in the league. The Utah Jazz are in the midst of the finding a replacement for Quin Snyder after he stepped down after eight seasons on the job. His decision comes after the Jazz fell in Round 1 to the Dallas Mavericks and now, Utah had to figure out who will replace Snyder after he went 372-264 on the job.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jersey numbers announced for incoming UNC freshmen

With UNC basketball’s 2022 recruiting class all set to be on campus by the end of this week, that means we are one step closer to the college basketball season. Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington and Tyler Nickel will on be on campus for the first time this week, joining fellow member of the class of 2022 Will Shaver, a power forward who enrolled early at UNC in the spring. According to InsideCarolina, the jersey numbers for the four freshmen have been finalized and are as follows: Trimble: No. 0 Washington: No. 13 Shaver: No. 21 Nickel: No. 24 North Carolina’s 2022 class was ranked No. 17 in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

3 players Blazers must avoid in 2022 NBA Draft

The Portland Trail Blazers are desperate to capitalize on the window to win with Dame Lillard. The 31-year-old has only been beyond the Conference Semi-Finals once and was swept by the Warriors in that series. Lillard has stuck by his blind loyalty to the franchise and the Trail Blazers are determined to reward him. Lillard was held out of all but 29 games this season due to an abdominal injury. Portland finished the season with a 27-55 record but was not rewarded with the pick they had hoped. The reaction from Dame Lillard when it was announced they would receive the 7th pick was very telling.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy