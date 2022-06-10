Knicks have had discussions on signing Carmelo Anthony

According to a source, Knicks brass has had internal conversations about Carmelo Anthony. Though more pressing concerns about how to rebuild a franchise that’s missed the playoffs eight of the past nine years have taken precedence.

Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

#Knicks Newsletter: Bring home Carmelo Anthony; 10-year anniversary note on Jeremy Lin’s poison pill; Leon Rose irony of bypassing chance to sign Brunson to 3-year deal back in his agency days nypost.com/2022/06/09/car… – 12:37 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

#Knicks Newsletter: Carmelo Anthony deserves a #Knicks farewell tour — and could be just what this leadership-less team needs #NBA #Lakers nypost.com/2022/06/09/car… – 8:28 AM

