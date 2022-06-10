ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks have had discussions on signing Carmelo Anthony

 4 days ago
According to a source, Knicks brass has had internal conversations about Carmelo Anthony. Though more pressing concerns about how to rebuild a franchise that’s missed the playoffs eight of the past nine years have taken precedence.

Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points before turning 21:

1. LeBron James

2. Kevin Durant

3. Carmelo Anthony

4. Kermit Wilts pic.twitter.com/ipx52w4R4S11:55 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

#Knicks Newsletter: Bring home Carmelo Anthony; 10-year anniversary note on Jeremy Lin’s poison pill; Leon Rose irony of bypassing chance to sign Brunson to 3-year deal back in his agency days nypost.com/2022/06/09/car…12:37 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

#Knicks Newsletter: Carmelo Anthony deserves a #Knicks farewell tour — and could be just what this leadership-less team needs #NBA #Lakers nypost.com/2022/06/09/car…8:28 AM

The Lakers will again be among the tops of lists for agents with players who go undrafted, the team having so many holes to fill and the success of Austin Reaves as a template. And with two fewer players being drafted because of the Bulls and Heat forfeiting picks, the talent pool should be slightly better. -via Los Angeles Times / June 10, 2022

Donatas Urbonas: OFFICIAL: Anadolu Efes signed Shane Larkin to a new two-year contract (NBA out clause included). -via Twitter @Urbodo / June 10, 2022

Jake Fischer: I also don’t think Zach LaVine is really going to leave Chicago. Even people around him have been saying all along, like, ‘yeah, so the door is open, but like, we don’t think he’s going to leave’. -via Spotify / June 10, 2022

Jazz to interview Sixers assistant Sam Cassell for head coaching job

Now that the offseason is essentially in full swing in the NBA, now is the time for the coaching carousel to go around and around in the league. The Utah Jazz are in the midst of the finding a replacement for Quin Snyder after he stepped down after eight seasons on the job. His decision comes after the Jazz fell in Round 1 to the Dallas Mavericks and now, Utah had to figure out who will replace Snyder after he went 372-264 on the job.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
